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EU cuts aid to Sierra Leone over its help to convicted cocaine kingpin, Netherlands says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

EU cuts aid to Sierra Leone over its help to convicted cocaine kingpin, Netherlands says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

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EU Suspends €18M Aid to Sierra Leone Over Cocaine Kingpin Extradition Dispute

European Commission Halts Financial Support Amid Extradition Standoff

Background of the Dispute

AMSTERDAM, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The European Commission has suspended its financial aid to Sierra Leone over the country's refusal to arrest and hand over European cocaine kingpin Jos Leijdekkers, Dutch Justice Minister David van Weel said on Thursday.

Details of the Aid Suspension

• The decision to suspend €18 million ($20 million) in payments promised for this year is intended to pressure Sierra Leone to take action against Leijdekkers, who has found refuge and high-level protection in the West African country since at least 2023

Profile of Jos Leijdekkers

• Dutch national Leijdekkers is a convicted cocaine smuggler and one of Europe's most-wanted fugitives

Extradition Demands and Sierra Leone's Response

• The Netherlands has demanded his extradition, but so far Sierra Leone has refused to cooperate

Potential Future Actions

• Another €22.5 million promised for next year might also be suspended if the country continues its refusal to cooperate, Van Weel said

Official Responses

• The European Commission and the government of Sierra Leone did not immediately reply to requests for comment

Criminal Sentences Against Leijdekkers

• Leijdekkers was sentenced in absentia to 24 years in prison in the Netherlands for smuggling more than 7 metric tons of cocaine

• In Belgium he has been sentenced to a total of around 100 years in prison in various cases

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8846 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer, addiitonal reporting by Ayen Deng Bior; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • The aid suspension aims to pressure Sierra Leone over its refusal to hand over convicted drug kingpin Jos Leijdekkers, who enjoys high-level protection in the country.
  • Leijdekkers has been sentenced in absentia to lengthy prison terms in both the Netherlands and Belgium, including 24 years in the Netherlands and around 80 years combined.
  • The Netherlands has sought to rally EU and regional support, viewing withholding funds—out of a total €352 million in grants for 2021–2027—as a key leverage tool.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the EU suspend financial aid to Sierra Leone?
The EU suspended aid because Sierra Leone refused to arrest and extradite European cocaine kingpin Jos Leijdekkers.
How much EU aid was suspended?
The European Commission suspended €18 million ($20 million) promised for this year, with another €22.5 million at risk.
Who is Jos Leijdekkers?
Jos Leijdekkers is a Dutch national and convicted cocaine smuggler, considered one of Europe's most-wanted fugitives.
What was Sierra Leone asked to do?
Sierra Leone was asked to arrest and extradite Jos Leijdekkers, who has found protection in the country.
What are the possible future consequences for Sierra Leone?
If Sierra Leone continues its refusal, an additional €22.5 million in EU aid promised for next year may also be suspended.

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