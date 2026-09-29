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UK government to cap leasehold fees, regulate property agents - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK government to cap leasehold fees, regulate property agents

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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Finance property Real estate

UK to Cap Leasehold Fees and License Property Agents to Protect Homeowners

Government Plans to Strengthen Protections for Leaseholders and Homeowners

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Britain's government said it would cap some fees charged by landlords and require property agents to be licensed under plans announced on Tuesday to strengthen protections for over 5 million leaseholders and future homeowners.

Scope of the New Measures

• Measures will apply to leaseholders and homeowners on privately managed estates.

Targeted Fees and Charges

• They target administrative fees and also other charges for requests such as keeping pets or making minor changes to properties.

Public Consultation and Regulatory Oversight

• Public consultation to be launched on which fees should be capped and at what level.

• Government to introduce an independent regulator for property agents that would set standards of conduct and complaint-handling requirements, as well as overseeing a licensing system for agents.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti; editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • Leaseholders and homeowners on privately managed estates will benefit from fee caps on administrative charges and minor request fees, with details to be defined through public consultation
  • An independent regulator will be established for property agents to enforce conduct standards, complaint handling and a licensing system
  • These reforms build on the 2024 Leasehold and Freehold Reform Act and broader plans—including a draft Commonhold and Leasehold Reform Bill—to curb ground rents and modernise tenure arrangements

Frequently Asked Questions

What measures are being introduced for leasehold fees in the UK?
The UK government will cap certain administrative and other fees charged to leaseholders and future homeowners.
Who will the new property fee cap apply to?
The measures will apply to leaseholders and homeowners on privately managed estates.
Will property agents be regulated under the new plans?
Yes, property agents will be required to be licensed and follow standards set by an independent regulator.
What kinds of fees are targeted by the new policy?
Administrative fees and charges for requests like keeping pets or making minor property changes will be capped.
Is there a public consultation on these proposals?
Yes, a public consultation will be held to determine which fees should be capped and at what level.

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