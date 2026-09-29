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EU's good work on migration was overshadowed by Ceuta events, says EU migration chief - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU's good work on migration was overshadowed by Ceuta events, says EU migration chief

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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Finance Banking Politics Migration

EU Migration Commissioner: Ceuta Images Dampen Favorable Migration Data

Impact of Ceuta Migrant Surge on EU Migration Perception

Commissioner's Statement on Migration Data

BRUSSELS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Magnus Brunner, the European Union's Commissioner for Migration, said the images of the massive surge of migrants into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta in late July overshadowed what were otherwise good statistics from the EU on migration.

Media Influence on Migration Statistics

"I would say images sometimes overshadowed the best statistics," he told reporters in Brussels during a presentation of a new plan to strengthen security at the EU external borders.

Details of the Ceuta Incident

Numbers and Aftermath

More than 72,000 people surged into the enclave from Morocco at the end of July, although most later left. Spain estimates 12,000 migrants remain in the tiny territory, including minors.

Political and Social Ramifications

Influence on Far-Right Support

Brunner had also told Reuters TV earlier this month that while there had been a sharp decline in the irregular arrivals into Europe of migrants, the images from Ceuta had nonetheless fuelled support for far-right parties.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Inti Landauro;Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Key Takeaways

  • Irregular border crossings into the EU dropped significantly—37% in the first seven months of 2026 according to Frontex.
  • Yet on 30–31 July, an estimated 72,000 migrants surged into Ceuta, overwhelming local response and dominating media narratives.
  • Brunner warned these images fuel far‑right sentiment and stressed the need for improved communication of the EU’s migration control effectiveness.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the EU migration chief say about the Ceuta migrant surge?
He said that the images from Ceuta overshadowed otherwise good EU migration statistics.
How many migrants entered Ceuta in late July?
More than 72,000 people surged into Ceuta from Morocco at the end of July.
How many migrants are estimated to remain in Ceuta?
Spain estimates 12,000 migrants remain in Ceuta, including minors.

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