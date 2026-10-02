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Wealthiest Russians fund 1% of Russia's state spending through 'voluntary' donations in 2026 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Wealthiest Russians fund 1% of Russia's state spending through 'voluntary' donations in 2026

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 2, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 2, 2026

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Wealthy Russians Cover Over 1% of Government Spending in 2026 Donations

Russian Oligarchs’ Donations and Government Budget Impact

Scale and Context of Donations

MOSCOW, Oct 2 - Russia's wealthiest people have covered over 1% of government spending this year through 'voluntary' wartime donations discussed with President Vladimir Putin in March, state budget documents showed.

The closed-door meeting with Putin was attended by Russia's top businesspeople, most of whom are under Western sanctions. The full list of participants was not made public. Putin said in September that "hundreds of billions" of roubles had been donated following the meeting. 

Budget Deficit and the Role of Donations

Deficit Figures and Donation Impact

Russia will run a budget deficit equal to 3.2% of gross domestic product this year, or 7.3 trillion roubles ($87 billion), double the initial target of 1.6% of GDP. Without the donations, which have amounted to 471 billion roubles - or more than $5.6 billion - so far this year, the deficit could have risen to 3.4% of GDP.

Origins and Motivation for Donations

The Kremlin said the unnamed businessman who proposed the initiative had argued that since many wealthy Russians made their fortunes during the 1990s thanks to their links to the state, it was now their duty to contribute to the state budget.

Following the meeting, the Kremlin said that one of the participants had offered to contribute a "very large sum of money" and that Putin had welcomed the initiative.

Government Asset Sales and Taxation Plans

Seized Asset Sales

The government also plans to receive 385 billion roubles in 2026 from sales of assets it has seized from private businesses in recent years as part of the biggest redistribution of property since the privatizations of the 1990s. It has cited illegalities, corruption and foreign ownership of strategic assets among the reasons for the move.

Tax Increases and Borrowing

The government hiked taxes and increased borrowing in 2025 to finance the deficit and maintain spending on the military and security, which is planned to reach 38% of total budget expenditure this year.

Comparative Revenue Sources

Voluntary Receipts vs. Windfall Tax

The proceeds from the contributions - marked "voluntary receipts" in the budget documents - exceeded those from the corporate windfall tax, paid mostly by metals and fertilizer companies on profits from high global prices for their products.

Future Revenue Strategies

Tax Hikes and Enforcement

As the war in Ukraine nears the end of its fifth year, the government is increasingly looking for new sources of revenue, planning more tax hikes for next year and clamping down on tax evasion schemes.

Bank Deposit Taxation

One of the tax hikes, expected to bring an additional 1 trillion roubles in revenue in 2027, will target proceeds from bank deposits, which have become a significant source of income for many people due to high interest rates.

Additional Information

($1 = 83.6750 roubles)

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova, Darya Korsunsksya and Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Gleb Bryanski; Editing by Philippa Fletcher)

Key Takeaways

  • Wealthiest Russians contributed ₽471 billion ($5.7 billion) via "voluntary" donations, marking over 1 % of state spending
  • The budget deficit surged to 3.2 % of GDP (₽7.3 trillion), nearly double the planned 1.6 %, partly mitigated by these donations
  • Donations far exceeded earlier revenue sources like the windfall tax; additional asset seizures and new taxes are planned to fill gaps

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did wealthy Russians contribute to state spending in 2026?
Russia's wealthiest contributed more than 1% of government spending in 2026, totaling 471 billion roubles or over $5.6 billion.
Why did Russian oligarchs make these voluntary donations?
The donations followed a closed-door meeting with President Putin, where it was argued that those who made fortunes in the 1990s had a duty to support state finances.
How do these donations impact Russia's budget deficit?
Without the donations, Russia's 2026 budget deficit could have risen from 3.2% to 3.4% of GDP.
What other measures is the Russian government taking to cover its deficit?
The government is planning asset sales, tax increases, and increased borrowing to finance the budget deficit and sustain defense spending.
How do these contributions compare to the corporate windfall tax?
'Voluntary receipts' in the budget from wealthy Russians exceeded proceeds from the corporate windfall tax paid by metals and fertilizer firms.

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