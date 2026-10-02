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JD.com set to win EU approval for Ceconomy deal, source says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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JD.com set to win EU approval for Ceconomy deal, source says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 2, 2026

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JD.com Nears EU Green Light for $2.5 Billion Ceconomy Acquisition After Remedies

JD.com's Bid for Ceconomy and EU Regulatory Review

By Foo Yun Chee

Overview of the Acquisition

BRUSSELS, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com is set to secure European Union approval for its $2.5 billion bid for German electronics retailer Ceconomy after it tweaked its remedies to address regulators' concerns, a person familiar with the matter said.

Regulatory Scrutiny and Concerns

EU Foreign Subsidies Regulation

The European Commission, which is the EU competition enforcer, is investigating the deal under the Foreign Subsidies Regulation that targets unfair foreign state aid.

Concerns Over Preferential Treatment

At issue is whether JD.com received preferential financing, tax incentives and grants from the Chinese government that may have helped it to offer a higher price for Ceconomy.

Remedies and Response to Feedback

JD.com's Proposed Remedies

The company, which in August offered to grant Ceconomy access to its European logistics and technological capabilities at market rates and also to let smaller rivals get access at fair and non-discriminatory rates, has improved its proposal after feedback from customers and rivals, the person said. 

Stakeholder Reactions

The Commission, which will decide on the deal by November 4, Ceconomy and JD.com all declined to comment.

Strategic Implications of the Acquisition

Expansion into the European Market

The acquisition would allow one of China's largest retailers to expand outside its home market via Ceconomy-owned electronic products retailers MediaMarkt and Saturn.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Additional reporting by Matthias Inverardi in Duesseldorf; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • JD.com has improved its proposal—offering fair, nondiscriminatory access to its logistics and tech to all parties—to address EU concerns under the Foreign Subsidies Regulation (news.bloomberglaw.com).
  • The European Commission launched an in-depth investigation on May 28, 2026 into whether Chinese state-linked subsidies distorted the deal, with a decision expected by early November (europa.eu).
  • If approved, JD.com will expand its European footprint via Ceconomy’s MediaMarkt and Saturn chains, accessing over 1,000 retail outlets across multiple EU countries (europa.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of JD.com's bid for Ceconomy?
JD.com's bid for Ceconomy is valued at $2.5 billion.
Why is the European Commission investigating the JD.com-Ceconomy deal?
The European Commission is investigating to ensure JD.com did not benefit from unfair Chinese state aid, under the Foreign Subsidies Regulation.
What remedies did JD.com offer to address regulatory concerns?
JD.com offered fair access to its European logistics and technology, and improved its proposal after feedback from customers and rivals.
When will the EU decide on the JD.com-Ceconomy deal?
The EU Commission will decide on the JD.com-Ceconomy deal by November 4.
What could this acquisition mean for JD.com's business?
The acquisition would allow JD.com to expand outside China, via Ceconomy-owned retailers MediaMarkt and Saturn.

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