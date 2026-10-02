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Oil rises slightly as market weighs mixed supply signals - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Oil rises slightly as market weighs mixed supply signals

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 2, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 2, 2026

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Finance Markets Energy

Oil Prices Edge Up Amid China Fuel Export Ban and US Middle East Moves

Market Reactions and Global Influences on Oil Prices

By Helen Clark

Oil Price Movements

PERTH, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Oil prices drifted slightly higher on Friday after China halted fuel exports, while the Wall Street Journal reported that the US is sending more troops and carriers to the Middle East as it also tries to make Europe draw down more emergency diesel.

Brent was up 29 cents, or 0.28%, to $102.60 per barrel at 0022 GMT. West Texas Intermediate rose 27 cents, or 0.29%, to $93.14.

On Thursday, Brent closed more than $4 higher and WTI was up over $2 following the WSJ report and the China export news, stoking fears that global fuel shortages could worsen.

Brent is on track for a 1.93% loss for the week after a 14% overall gain in September, while WTI gained just 4% last month.

Analyst Insights and Market Sentiment

“The market is taking stock of a distinctly mixed set of signals this week," said KCM Trade chief analyst Tim Waterer, who noted after a disruptive Thursday, traders were “simply taking a breather.”

"A healthier-looking Saudi export picture is being offset by reports of another US aircraft carrier heading toward the Gulf and by China’s decision to curb refined product exports.”

US Military Moves in the Middle East

The WSJ said the US was sending a third aircraft carrier and up to 10,000 more troops to the Middle East as President Donald Trump weighed resuming strikes on Iran after the US midterm elections.

"Now I have to make a decision. They'll either sign a very fair deal, or they won't exist any longer," Trump told reporters at the White House.

China's Fuel Export Ban

Reports that China had imposed a liquid fuel export ban also drove market worries on Thursday.

Beijing restricted fuel exports in March after the outbreak of the US-Israeli war on Iran, then relaxed the curbs in July and is managing diesel, gasoline and jet fuel shipments on a monthly basis.

China started a weeklong holiday on Thursday without giving major refiners a green light to export to regions other than Hong Kong and Macau in October, the sources said.

It was not clear whether Beijing would resume permitting refiners' exports after the holiday ends on October 7.

US and EU Actions on Emergency Fuel Supplies

US Pressure on Europe

The Trump administration has told Germany and France to draw down emergency diesel inventories to help ease soaring global fuel prices or face a potential US diesel export ban, according to three people close to the discussions.

“US pressure on EU nations to release oil is also adding to that check on prices,” said Mukesh Sahdev, chief oil analyst of XAnalysts.

EU Emergency Diesel Release

A source told Reuters that the US has asked the EU to release 120 million barrels of diesel over the next six months.

EU countries hold nearly 109 million tons of emergency crude and fuel stocks.

(Reporting by Helen Clark; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus)

Key Takeaways

  • China’s halt to October fuel exports tightens global refined product supply amid war‑related disruptions
  • The U.S. is deploying a third aircraft carrier and approximately 9,000 troops to the Middle East, raising geopolitical risk
  • Washington is urging the EU—especially France and Germany—to release 120 million barrels of emergency diesel or face a potential U.S. export ban

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices rise slightly on Friday?
Oil prices increased due to China halting fuel exports and reports of the US sending more troops and carriers to the Middle East, raising concerns about global fuel supply.
How did Brent and West Texas Intermediate oil prices change?
Brent rose by 29 cents to $102.60 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate climbed 27 cents to $93.14, following previous sharp increases.
What impact did China’s fuel export ban have on the market?
China's fuel export ban heightened fears of global shortages, causing markets to react with caution and contributing to price volatility.
How is the US influencing the global oil market?
The US is increasing military presence in the Middle East and pressuring EU countries to draw down emergency diesel stocks or risk an export ban.
What are the prospects for global oil supply in the near future?
The market is uncertain, with mixed signals from a healthier Saudi export outlook and ongoing geopolitical tensions in China and the Middle East.

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