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Tesla posts stronger-than-expected quarterly deliveries

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 2, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 2, 2026

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Tesla Posts Strong Q3 Deliveries, Driven by European Sales Rebound

Q3 Performance and Market Dynamics

European Sales Recovery Offsets Weakness in US and China

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Tesla beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter deliveries on Friday, as sales in Europe recovered from last year's slump and made up for weaker demand in the electric-vehicle maker's two biggest markets, the US and China.

Shares of the Austin, Texas-based company rose nearly 2% in premarket trading. Through last close, the stock had fallen more than 21% so far this year.

Impact of US Tax Incentives and China Competition

The rebound in Europe partially offset the hit to demand from the loss of US tax incentives last year and tougher competition in China.

Delivery and Production Figures

The company delivered 486,532 vehicles in the July-September period, compared with analysts' average estimate of 456,896 vehicles, according to data compiled by Visible Alpha.

Annual Sales Trends and Q4 Targets

The figures suggest Tesla's core car business may be leveling off after two straight years of falling annual sales. It needs to deliver at least 311,448 vehicles in the fourth quarter to avert a third straight annual decline in deliveries.

Order Backlog and Demand Signals

Demand looked strong going into the quarter as finance chief Vaibhav Taneja said in July Tesla "exited Q2 with our largest order backlog since 2023." 

European Market Highlights

Model Y Success and Factory Exports

After last year's slump in Europe - partly due to backlash against CEO Elon Musk's politics - EU registrations rose by about two-thirds through August. In France, the Model Y became the best-selling car of any type, the first time a Tesla has topped that ranking.

Exports from Tesla's Shanghai factory nearly doubled in July and August.

Full Self-Driving Software Rollout

Analysts expect the slow rollout of the company's Full Self-Driving software in Europe to help sales further as FSD is now approved in eight countries.

Investor Focus and Future Outlook

Shift Toward AI, Robotaxis, and Energy

Investors, though, have increasingly looked past quarterly deliveries as Musk shifts Tesla's focus toward AI, self-driving cars, humanoid robots and energy.

Robotaxi Service Expansion

Tesla's robotaxi service now runs without a safety supervisor inside the car in Texas and Florida. Last month, the company added its purpose-built Cybercab to its existing robotaxi service in Austin.

Production Numbers

The company produced 464,391 vehicles during the third quarter, below estimates of 486,761 vehicles.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram and Anhata Rooprai in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Key Takeaways

  • Third‑quarter deliveries of 486,532 units beat the Wall Street estimate of 456,896, marking a notable upside surprise across key models (reddit.com).
  • Europe drove the recovery, with Q3 gains offsetting weak demand in the US and China; especially in France, the Model Y became the best‑selling vehicle overall in August (ir.tesla.com).
  • Tesla’s Full Self‑Driving (Supervised) rollout continues gaining traction in Europe, now approved in eight EU countries, potentially supporting future sales (weneedfsd.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many vehicles did Tesla deliver in Q3?
Tesla delivered 486,532 vehicles in the July-September period, beating analyst expectations.
Which region drove Tesla's Q3 sales recovery?
Europe drove the recovery, with registrations rising about two-thirds through August and the Model Y becoming France's best-selling car.
What impacted Tesla's demand in the US and China?
Weaker demand was attributed to the loss of US tax incentives and increased competition in China.
How did Tesla's stock perform after the delivery announcement?
Shares rose nearly 2% in premarket trading, though the stock was down over 21% for the year at the time.
What are investors focusing on beyond Tesla's deliveries?
Investors are now looking at Tesla's focus on AI, self-driving technology, humanoid robots, and energy products.

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