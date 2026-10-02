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Europe discussing plan for diesel stock releases after US pressure, source says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Europe discussing plan for diesel stock releases after US pressure, source says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 2, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 2, 2026

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Europe Considers Diesel Stock Release in Response to Soaring Fuel Prices and US Pressure

EU Discussions on Diesel Stockpiles Amid Rising Fuel Prices

BRUSSELS, Oct 2 (Reuters) - European Union countries on Friday discussed a French proposal to release additional diesel stockpiles, in response to US pressure on European nations to unleash more supplies in an attempt to reduce surging fuel prices, a source familiar with details of the discussion told Reuters on Friday.

French Proposal for Diesel and Crude Oil Release

In a call on Friday, EU countries' governments discussed a French proposal for European countries to release 50 million barrels of diesel, and for International Energy Agency members to release 50 million barrels of crude oil, the source said.

Conditions for Diesel Stock Release

The countries discussed that any agreement on further diesel stock releases should include a US commitment to avoid a unilateral diesel export ban, the source said. G7 country leaders may hold a call on Friday afternoon to discuss their next steps.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Kate Abnett; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • EU discussed France’s plan to release 50 million barrels of diesel and IEA crude release, amid U.S. urging to calm surging fuel prices (Reuters)
  • Europe’s emergency diesel reserves are substantial—May 2025 stocks totaled nearly 39 million tonnes (~270 million barrels), covering around 60 days of consumption—but commercial stocks are tight (Euronews, BNP Paribas)
  • The U.S. has threatened a diesel export ban to increase leverage, prompting Europe to request assurances and consider coordinated IEA releases (Reuters, Euronews)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the EU considering a diesel stock release?
EU countries are considering releasing diesel stocks to help reduce surging fuel prices following pressure from the US for increased supply.
What did the French proposal suggest?
The French proposal suggested releasing 50 million barrels of diesel by European countries and 50 million barrels of crude oil by International Energy Agency members.
What condition did EU countries discuss regarding a diesel stock release?
EU countries discussed that any agreement on further diesel releases should include a US commitment to avoid a unilateral diesel export ban.
Who might discuss the next steps regarding the diesel stock release?
G7 country leaders may hold a call to discuss their next steps on the proposed diesel stock release.
What prompted the EU discussion on diesel stocks?
The EU discussion was prompted by US pressure on European nations to release more fuel supplies as a response to rising fuel prices.

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