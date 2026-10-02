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UK new car sales hit highest September level since 2017, prelim data shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK new car sales hit highest September level since 2017, prelim data shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 2, 2026

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UK Car Sales Increase 12.1% in September Amid Strong EV Demand

September Car Sales Surge Driven by Electric Vehicle Uptake

Overview of September Car Registration Data

Oct 2 (Reuters) - British new car registrations rose 12.1% in September from a year earlier to their highest level for the month since 2017, helped by strong demand for electric vehicles, according to preliminary data on Friday.

Key Figures and Market Performance

• Overall car registrations in the UK rose to 350,518 units last month, data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) showed

Electric Vehicle (EV) Market Growth

• Battery electric vehicle (BEV) registrations rose 36.3% to 99,199 units in September, accounting for 28.3% of the market, supported by greater model choice, manufacturer discounts and government grants

• However, EVs accounted for just 26.2% of sales in the first nine months of the year, well below the 33% mandated for 2026 and even behind the 28% target for last year

Top-Selling Models

• The Jaecoo 7 was the best-selling car model in September with 10,813 registrations, while Tesla's Model 3 was the best-selling BEV, followed by the Model Y and BYD's Sealion 7

Upcoming Announcements

• The SMMT will provide the final figures for the month at 0800 GMT on Monday

Reporting and Editorial Information

(Reporting by Nithyashree R B in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Key Takeaways

  • September 2026 saw the highest level of UK new car sales for that month since 2017, with total registrations reaching 350,518 units (up 12.1% YoY) (smmt.co.uk)
  • Battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales soared 36.3% to 99,199 units in September, capturing 28.3% of the market amid greater model choice, discounts and grants (smmt.co.uk)
  • Despite strong September EV performance, EVs account for only 26.2% of year‑to‑date sales—below the 33% target for 2026 and even the 28% benchmark for 2025 (smmt.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did UK new car registrations increase in September?
UK new car registrations rose by 12.1% in September compared to the previous year.
What percentage of UK car sales in September were electric vehicles?
Battery electric vehicles accounted for 28.3% of UK car sales in September.
Which was the best-selling car model in the UK in September?
The Jaecoo 7 was the best-selling car model in the UK in September with 10,813 registrations.
Who provides the official data on UK car sales?
The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) provides the official data on UK car sales.
How do current electric vehicle sales compare to UK government targets?
Electric vehicles made up 26.2% of sales in the first nine months of the year, behind the government's 2026 mandate of 33%.

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