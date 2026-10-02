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Novartis signs mRNA deal for about $7.8 billion with China's Abogen - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Novartis signs mRNA deal for about $7.8 billion with China's Abogen

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 2, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 2, 2026

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Novartis Enters $7.8 Billion mRNA Licensing Deal With China’s Abogen

Details of the Novartis-Abogen Licensing Agreement

Overview of the Deal

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Chinese biotech company Abogen said on Friday it signed a licensing deal worth about $7.8 billion with Swiss drug maker Novartis to advance RNA-based therapy.

Licensing Rights and Options

Exclusive Rights to ABO2203

Novartis will gain exclusive rights to Abogen's experimental drug, ABO2203, and options to license other therapies based on Abogen's RNA technology. It will also have the option to license additional experimental medicines developed using Abogen's RNA platform.

Financial Terms of the Agreement

Under the deal, Abogen will receive $575 million upfront with the potential to earn an additional $7.2 billion if the drug advances through development and wins regulatory approval.

About ABO2203 and Its Therapeutic Potential

Targeted Diseases and Mechanism

ABO2203 is designed to treat autoimmune diseases by targeting B cells, a type of immune cell that causes disease in conditions like lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Ruchika Khanna in Bengaluru and Bhanvi Satija in London; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Janane Venkatraman)

Key Takeaways

  • ABO2203 is the world’s first mRNA‑encoded T‑cell engager entering clinical evaluation for autoimmune diseases, representing a novel in‑vivo B‑cell reset mechanism via mRNA‑directed TCE production (prnewswire.com).
  • Early clinical data in B‑cell non‑Hodgkin lymphoma show favourable safety (no CRS) and encouraging dose‑dependent efficacy, supporting its further development across autoimmune settings (prnewswire.com).
  • The deal exemplifies growing momentum in mRNA-based therapeutic partnerships beyond vaccines, highlighting Abogen’s AI‑driven, end‑to‑end RNA platform capabilities and Novartis’s strategic push into innovative autoimmune and RNA‑based modalities (prnewswire.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of the Novartis and Abogen licensing deal?
The deal is worth about $7.8 billion, including an upfront payment of $575 million and potential additional payments of $7.2 billion.
What rights does Novartis gain from the Abogen deal?
Novartis gains exclusive rights to Abogen’s experimental drug ABO2203 and options to license additional RNA-based therapies.
What is ABO2203 designed to treat?
ABO2203 is designed to treat autoimmune diseases by targeting B cells, which cause disease in conditions such as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.
What potential payments could Abogen receive besides the upfront amount?
Abogen could receive up to an additional $7.2 billion if ABO2203 successfully progresses through development and regulatory approval.

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