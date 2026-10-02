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Standard Chartered joins major banks in betting on December ECB rate hike - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Standard Chartered joins major banks in betting on December ECB rate hike

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 2, 2026

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Standard Chartered Expects December ECB Rate Hike on Inflation, Growth Data

ECB Rate Hike Expectations and Economic Indicators

Revised Forecasts Following Inflation Data

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered expects the European Central Bank to raise its deposit rate by 25 basis points to 2.75% in December, reversing its previous call for a pause, after stronger-than-expected inflation and resilient economic activity reinforced the case for further tightening.

The brokerage changed its forecast after euro zone inflation accelerated more than expected in September, driven largely by higher energy prices, while recent business activity data pointed to a more resilient economy than previously anticipated.

Consensus Among Major Banks

Major Wall Street banks have broadly coalesced around expectations for another ECB rate hike in December.

Central Bank Policy Actions

Recent Rate Increases

ECB, along with several other major central banks, raised interest rates last month as policymakers sought to contain inflation risks stemming from higher energy costs and resilient economic growth.

Standard Chartered’s Perspective

"We think the ECB will opt to take rates slightly into restrictive territory," the brokerage's economists wrote in a note, adding that policymakers may seek insurance against the risk of higher energy prices feeding through to wages and broader price pressures.

Looking Ahead to December

Upcoming ECB Meetings and Market Expectations

The ECB will next meet on October 29, but Standard Chartered said a December rate hike is more likely, as policymakers will then have updated economic forecasts and another round of inflation data, despite limited signs of second-round price pressures.

Money markets are pricing in a roughly 65% probability that the ECB will raise rates by 25 basis points in December, LSEG data showed.

(Reporting by Rashika Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Key Takeaways

  • Standard Chartered reversed its pause forecast, now calling for a 25bp ECB rate hike in December to 2.75%, citing stronger‑than‑expected euro‑zone inflation and robust economic activity.
  • Major banks like Barclays, J.P. Morgan and BNP Paribas align on expecting a December hike, driven by persistent energy-driven inflation and resilient growth dynamics.
  • Money‑market pricing reflects elevated probability—over 50%, with some forecasts near 94%—that the ECB will raise rates in December, underscoring market conviction of further tightening.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Standard Chartered expecting an ECB rate hike in December?
Stronger-than-expected euro zone inflation and resilient economic activity have reinforced the case for further policy tightening.
How big is the expected ECB rate hike?
Standard Chartered forecasts a 25 basis point increase, raising the deposit rate to 2.75% in December.
What is the probability of a December rate hike according to money markets?
Money markets are pricing in a roughly 65% chance of a 25 basis point ECB rate hike in December.
When will the ECB next meet to decide on interest rates?
The ECB's next policy meeting is on October 29, with a December rate hike seen as more likely after new data is available.

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