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Soccer-Man City appeal Premier League financial ruling - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Soccer-Man City appeal Premier League financial ruling

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 2, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 2, 2026

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Manchester City Challenges Premier League Financial Ruling With Formal Appeal

Manchester City's Appeal Against Premier League Financial Ruling

By Lori Ewing

Background of the Case

MANCHESTER, England, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Manchester City have filed an appeal against an independent commission ruling that found the club guilty of serious breaches of the Premier League's financial rules, seeking to overturn the verdict and avoid potentially severe sanctions.

The league said on Tuesday that ​City had used "sham" commercial contracts as part of schemes to inflate revenue and understate costs by more than £900 million ($1.19 billion) over nearly a decade.

City were found guilty of all charges relating to breaches of the league's financial rules over nine seasons from 2009-10 to 2017-18, as well as three out of four charges concerning failures to cooperate with the investigation.

The club has denied wrongdoing throughout the process.

Manchester City's Official Response

"Manchester City Football Club can confirm that at 7pm on Thursday 1st October 2026 the Club lodged its comprehensive Appeal against the opinion of the Premier League Commission, in relation to the Premier League disciplinary matter," the club said in a statement.

"The Club’s firm position is that, on multiple grounds, the opinion contains clear material errors, of law, principle and fact and is unsafe.

"The Club is innocent of the accusations made by the Premier League and a comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence exists in support of all of its positions, relating to this case."

Details of the Appeal Process

Structure and Confidentiality

The appeal will be heard by an independent three-member Appeal Board appointed by the Chair of the league’s Judicial Panel.

"The club lodged the appeal to the Chair of the Judicial Panel," the league said in a statement. "The independent Appeal Board hearing will remain private and confidential until publication of the outcome is permitted."

Timeline and Procedures

The Premier League's rules state that an appeal hearing should be held within 12 weeks of an appeal being lodged, with a decision due within 30 days of the hearing concluding.

The appeal will take place in private, as did the original hearings. The board will review the commission's decision, but will not conduct a full rehearing of the case.

The board can dismiss the appeal, allow it, refer the case back to the commission for further consideration or alter any sanction or compensation order imposed.

A decision by the appeal board is final and cannot be challenged further except in limited circumstances that permit a subsequent arbitration process.

Potential Consequences and Next Steps

With potential sanctions including heavy fines, points deductions and other sporting penalties, and with relegation or the removal of titles also discussed as possible outcomes, the case could have consequences across the league.

City can also separately appeal against any sanctions.

It remains unclear whether sanctions will be announced before the appeal is heard, and whether they would take effect immediately.

A league representative told Reuters they could not discuss the process for confidentiality reasons.

Current Status and Outlook

While the fate of the case remains unresolved, the season will continue, with leaders City looking for their sixth straight league win when they visit Liverpool on October 11.

($1 = 0.7572 pounds)

(Reporting by Lori Ewing in Manchester and Suramya Kaushik in BengaluruEditing by Toby Davis)

Key Takeaways

  • Manchester City were found guilty of all financial breach charges (2009‑10 to 2017‑18), including overstating revenue and understating costs via sham contracts totaling over £900 million, and three of four cooperation failures (premierleague.com).
  • The club lodged its “comprehensive appeal” at 7 pm on Thursday 1 October 2026, arguing the ruling contains clear material errors of law, fact and principle (beta.mancity.com).
  • Potential sanctions still pending include fines, points deductions, transfer bans, expulsion or even relegation; sanctions will be decided in a separate hearing, and outcomes depend on appeal success (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Manchester City appeal the Premier League's financial ruling?
Manchester City appealed the independent commission's verdict that found the club guilty of breaching Premier League financial rules, aiming to overturn the decision and avoid potential sanctions.
What financial breaches was Manchester City found guilty of?
Manchester City was found guilty of using sham commercial contracts to inflate revenue and understate costs by more than £900 million over nine seasons, as well as failing to cooperate with the investigation.
What potential sanctions does Manchester City face?
Possible sanctions include heavy fines, points deductions, other sporting penalties, relegation, or the removal of titles, depending on the outcome of the appeal.
How will the appeal process work for Manchester City?
The appeal will be heard by an independent three-member Appeal Board, remain private until the outcome is published, and the decision is final except for rare arbitration cases.
When will a decision on Manchester City's appeal be made?
Premier League rules require an appeal hearing within 12 weeks of filing, with a decision due within 30 days of the hearing's conclusion.

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