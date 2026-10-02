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Exclusive-China demands copper supply commitments for Anglo Teck merger approval, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Exclusive-China demands copper supply commitments for Anglo Teck merger approval, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 2, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 2, 2026

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Finance Commodities Mergers & Acquisitions Copper Market China

China Seeks Copper Supply Assurances for Anglo-Teck Merger Approval

By Clara Denina and Divya Rajagopal

China's Antitrust Conditions and Global Copper Market Implications

LONDON/TORONTO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - China's antitrust regulator has asked Anglo American to commit to supply the country with a steady flow of copper concentrate as a condition for approving its proposed $54 billion merger with Canada's Teck Resources, three people aware of the development said.

The demand reflects China's struggle to feed its vast copper smelting industry, which refines up to 60% of the world's copper cathodes but faces its worst feedstock shortage in decades.

China's Copper Industry Challenges

Chinese refined copper output is expected to grow at its slowest pace since at least 2000 this year as smelters compete for raw material, while falling prices for byproduct sulphuric acid squeeze profitability, analysts said.

China's State Administration for Market Regulation has asked for assurances on copper concentrate supply, including volumes sold through traders, said the people, who declined to be named due to the confidential nature of discussions.

The regulator has received feedback from Chinese smelters and is now negotiating remedies based on their concerns, one person said.

China's Leverage Over the Merger

As a major consumer of both companies' copper, China has effective veto power over the merger, and has historically leveraged its antitrust power over megadeals to extract strict "behavioural remedies" to protect its domestic industrial supply.

Progress on the Anglo-Teck Merger

Statements from Anglo American and Teck

ANGLO AMERICAN SAYS THERE IS 'GOOD PROGRESS' TOWARDS DEAL

Teck declined to comment on regulatory processes. SAMR did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"We are making good progress towards completion and are working constructively with the Chinese regulator, SAMR, through its structured review process," an Anglo American spokesperson said, declining to provide further details.

Both Anglo and Teck have marketing teams in China.

Potential Market Impact

Cutting off Anglo Teck's massive unrefined volumes from the open market could hasten the closure of some Western processing facilities, already under pressure from rising costs, industry analysts said.

Operating under state-mandated destination clauses could also accelerate a shift away from traditional annual benchmark pricing, as the industry would likely pivot to index-linked spot pricing, they said.

The bulk of Anglo American's copper output from Peru and Chile is sold as unrefined concentrate to international buyers, including Chinese, Japanese, and European custom smelters.

Regulatory and Competitive Landscape

Merger Approval Status

ANGLO TECK 5% COPPER SHARE BELOW COMPETITION THRESHOLD

The Anglo Teck merger, announced in 2025, has received approval from all regulators where the companies operate except China. Both companies expect the deal to close by March 2027, within 18 months from the announcement.

A combination would control around 5% of global copper supply, below competition thresholds exceeding 10% to 15%.

The remedies sought do not include asset sales at this stage, the people said.

Global Antitrust and Supply Commitments

Anglo's sale of its nickel assets to China's MMG illustrates the complexity of navigating multiple jurisdictions.

The European Commission has issued an antitrust warning to the Hong Kong-listed company over concerns it may divert ferronickel supply away from European markets. MMG said it is proposing long-term European supply commitments.

Industry Trends and Strategic Considerations

Executives at Glencore, Anglo American and Rio Tinto, have said antitrust reviews and national interest considerations are becoming more prominent factors when assessing potential transactions involving copper and other critical minerals.

The trend highlights how resource-hungry nations are increasingly using merger reviews to secure supply of materials essential for the clean energy transition.

(Reporting by Clara Denina and Divya Rajagopal; Editing by Veronica Brown and Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • China’s SAMR is demanding copper concentrate supply assurances as a precondition for approving the $54 billion Anglo American‑Teck Resources merger.
  • Chinese refined copper output is expected to grow only 3–3.4 percent in 2026, the slowest since at least 2000, due to concentrate shortages, scrap cutbacks, and falling sulphuric acid prices.
  • SAMR frequently prefers behavioral remedies—such as fair, reasonable, and non‑discriminatory supply commitments—for mergers, especially in critical commodities markets.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is China demanding copper supply commitments for the Anglo Teck merger?
China's antitrust regulator wants supply assurances due to a severe copper feedstock shortage affecting its large smelting industry.
What percentage of global copper supply would the merged Anglo Teck control?
The combined company would control around 5% of the global copper supply, below typical competition thresholds.
Has any regulator approved the Anglo Teck merger?
All regulators except Chinese authorities have approved the merger; approval from China is pending on supply assurances.
Do China's demands for copper supply include asset sales?
No, the remedies sought by China do not currently include asset sales.
How could China's conditions impact the global copper market?
Mandating supply to China could impact Western processing plants and possibly shift industry pricing from benchmark to spot indices.

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