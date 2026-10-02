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Swedish ball-bearing ad revives Greta Garbo with US, Chinese AI - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Swedish ball-bearing ad revives Greta Garbo with US, Chinese AI

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 2, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 2, 2026

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SKF Uses AI to Recreate Greta Garbo for Swedish Ball-Bearing Ad

AI Revives Greta Garbo in Modern Advertising

Introduction to the AI-Powered Advertisement

STOCKHOLM, Oct 2 (Reuters) - "Are we rolling?" the AI likeness of Hollywood 1930s movie star Greta Garbo lilts, in an unlikely advert for Swedish ball-bearings maker SKF.

The advert has sparked debate, praise and ridicule, but underscores how sophisticated AI is increasingly encroaching on media from script-writing to animation.

Background on Greta Garbo and Her Legacy

Garbo, one of the most famous stars of Hollywood's "golden era", died in 1990 at the age of 84, though she retired from movies and public life decades earlier in 1941.

SKF’s Historical Connection to Greta Garbo

SKF said it had used AI to "recreate" the Swedish-American star, who featured in a film over a century ago promoting Swedish industries abroad, including SKF.

"One of my first films was for SKF, and now I'm back for my last," the AI-generated character, dressed in a silky champagne-coloured blouse, says in the advertisement.

Technical Aspects of the AI Recreation

The Garbo double was not made using archival photographs or footage, SKF said. Copyright issues meant it had been created with text prompts, said Per Nilsson, head of communication and brand at the company.

AI Tools and Methods Used

For image generation the creators used tools Seedream 5 Pro from China's ByteDance and Google Gemini's Nano Banana Pro, while for motion ByteDance's Seedance 2 and 2.5 as well as Kling AI from Beijing-based tech firm Kuaishou, SKF said.

The voice was trained with AI using Garbo's voice from one of her early films — the only archival material fed to the AI for which SKF got permission — while a human actor helped get the pacing and cadence right.

Collaboration and Ethical Considerations

"I think we did it in a respectful way," Nilsson said. The production was developed in collaboration with the Greta Garbo estate and her family.

Industry and Public Reactions

Expert Opinions on AI in Advertising

'SUPERPOWERED' BY AI

While not the first time a campaign had used a deceased individual's likenesses to promote a product, the ad highlights what can now be achieved, said Henry Ajder, an AI advisor and researcher, calling it "synthetic resurrection".

"This is a trend that has been going back quite some years now, and AI has superpowered in a way," he said.

Criticism and Concerns

Not all were impressed.

"Poor Greta Garbo," wrote film critic Peter Bradshaw of British newspaper The Guardian, in a one-star review of the clip, adding that it gave us "another reason to resent AI."

Celebrity Reactions

Some current stars are also wary of the trend.

"I would like to avoid being in a tampon commercial 20 years after I'm dead," actor George Clooney said at the Venice Film Festival last month.

Conclusion

(Reporting by Ilze Filks, Francesca Halliwell and Greta Rosen Fondahn; Editing by Adam Jourdan, Aidan Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • SKF used generative AI tools (Seedream 5 Pro, Nano Banana Pro, Seedance 2/2.5, Kling AI) plus human performance to recreate Greta Garbo’s likeness without using archival footage (aiunderstanding.org).
  • The campaign had the approval of Garbo’s estate, reflecting both historical branding and emerging ‘synthetic resurrection’ trends (aiindustrytoday.com).
  • Critics find the ad technically impressive but ethically questionable—some call it hollow or exploitative—highlighting ongoing unease with AI-generated celebrity imagery (inceptnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How was Greta Garbo's likeness recreated in the SKF advert?
SKF used AI image and motion generation tools from ByteDance, Kuaishou, and Google, along with AI-trained voice cloning based on archival film audio.
What AI tools were used in creating the advert?
The creators used Seedream 5 Pro, Google Gemini's Nano Banana Pro, Seedance 2 and 2.5, and Kling AI to generate images and motion.
Was the Greta Garbo estate involved in the AI advert production?
Yes, the advert was developed in collaboration with the Greta Garbo estate and her family.
What copyright considerations were involved in recreating Greta Garbo?
Due to copyright, the likeness was generated purely by text prompts and only early film audio, with official permission, was used to train the AI voice.
What has been the public response to the Greta Garbo AI advert?
The advert sparked debate and mixed reactions, with some praising the technology and others criticizing the use of a deceased star.

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