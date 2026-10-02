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EBRD expects to keep Ukraine funding near record levels this year - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EBRD expects to keep Ukraine funding near record levels this year

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 2, 2026

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EBRD to Sustain Near-Record Funding for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict in 2026

EBRD's Continued Financial Support for Ukraine

Maintaining High Levels of Lending Amid Conflict

KYIV, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development will keep lending to Ukraine near record levels for a second year in 2026, amid an escalating campaign of Russian air strikes, as it provides funds to bolster and protect the energy sector.

EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso said the multilateral bank expected to provide €2.7 billion of funding this year, only slightly down from record levels in 2025 of €2.9 billion.

Private Sector Financing Remains Strong

Despite an escalation in Russian strikes against energy and transport infrastructure, warehouses and factories, Renaud-Basso said that demand for financing from the private sector remained strong for both investment and working capital.

More than 80% of its lending this year in Ukraine will be to the private sector, she said. Renaud-Basso said she had a good meeting in Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Focus on Energy Sector and Infrastructure Protection

"He asked for help on energy sector protection of the infrastructure, preparation for the winter," she said.

The EBRD is already funding investments by Ukraine's national grid operator Ukrenergo to place key infrastructure such as transformers inside protective concrete shelters.

"It’s working quite well. We just met the CEO and he was explaining that some of them have been attacked 30 times and the structure has resisted," she said.

The bank also has an ongoing program to finance 1.4 gigawatts of renewable energy in Ukraine. 

Recent Financial Agreements and Economic Outlook

During her visit to Kyiv, Renaud-Basso signed a deal for €130 million of emergency funding for Ukrainian Railways to support passenger and freight services and its financial resilience in the face of continual Russian attacks.

The EBRD also inked a loan for €150 million to fund new metro cars for Kyiv.

Growth Forecast and Risks

The bank has trimmed its growth forecast for Ukraine this year to 1.5%, from 2.2%, and Renaud-Basso said there could be downside risks to the forecast if Russia's air strikes continue to hit economic targets.

"The new environment that the country is facing since August is ... creating clearly more uncertainty, and probably some investment decisions will be postponed," she said.    

(Reporting by Daniel Flynn;Editing by Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • EBRD’s funding for Ukraine in 2026 (~€2.7 billion) remains near 2025’s record €2.9 billion, signalling sustained commitment in wartime conditions.
  • Over 80 % of 2026 Ukraine lending targets the private sector, supporting working capital, investment, and resilience, particularly in energy infrastructure.
  • Key initiatives include protected transformer infrastructure, €130 million for Ukrainian Railways, €150 million for Kyiv metro, and continued energy security and renewables programmes.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much funding will EBRD provide to Ukraine in 2026?
The EBRD expects to provide €2.7 billion to Ukraine in 2026, slightly down from €2.9 billion in 2025.
What sectors will most of the EBRD funding support in Ukraine?
Over 80% of EBRD’s lending in Ukraine this year will go to the private sector, including investments in energy and infrastructure.
How is EBRD helping Ukraine’s energy infrastructure?
EBRD is funding projects to protect energy infrastructure, such as placing transformers in reinforced shelters, and supporting renewable energy investments.
What new agreements did EBRD sign during the latest visit to Kyiv?
EBRD signed a €130 million deal for Ukrainian Railways and a €150 million loan to fund new metro cars for Kyiv.

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