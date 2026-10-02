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Finance

French President Macron to chair G7 leaders' videocall this Friday on energy markets

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 2, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 2, 2026

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Macron to Chair G7 Videocall on Energy Markets and Fuel Price Measures

G7 Leaders Address Global Energy Market Challenges

Macron to Lead G7 Videocall on Crude and Refined Products

PARIS, Oct 2 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will chair a video call with his counterparts from the G7 from 2.30 pm local time (12.30 pm GMT) to discuss possible measures on the world markets for crude and refined products, the Elysee Palace said in a statement.

Recent Diplomatic Engagements

Macron has spoken with U.S. President Donald Trump and Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney in two separate calls overnight on the issue.

France’s Response to Fuel Price Surge

EU Diesel Stockpile Release

France has asked its EU partners to release additional diesel stockpiles, in response to U.S. pressure on European nations to unleash more supplies in an attempt to reduce surging fuel prices, a source familiar with details of the discussion told Reuters on Friday.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Inti Landauro and Charlotte Van Campenhout;Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Key Takeaways

  • Macron is convening the G7 call to discuss joint action on surging fuel prices and refined product supplies, emphasizing coordination without export restrictions (live.euronext.com).
  • France, under U.S. pressure, has asked EU partners to consider releasing about 50 million barrels of diesel, while IEA members contemplate releasing 50 million barrels of crude oil (live.euronext.com).
  • U.S. administration has reportedly warned France and Germany to deplete diesel reserves or face a potential U.S. export ban; European countries are seeking a coordinated response and IEA-level decision-making (live.euronext.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main topic of the upcoming G7 videoconference?
The G7 videoconference will focus on possible measures regarding world markets for crude and refined oil products.
Who will chair the G7 leaders' video call?
French President Emmanuel Macron will chair the G7 leaders' video call.
When will the G7 videoconference on energy markets take place?
The videoconference is scheduled for Friday at 2.30 pm local time (12.30 pm GMT).
What actions has France proposed ahead of the G7 meeting?
France has asked EU partners to release additional diesel stockpiles to help address rising fuel prices.
Which leaders has Macron spoken with ahead of the G7 meeting?
Macron has spoken with U.S. President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

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