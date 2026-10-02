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Italy says EU naval mission in Red Sea still insufficient - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy says EU naval mission in Red Sea still insufficient

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 2, 2026

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Italy Urges Stronger EU Naval Mission in Red Sea to Ensure Shipping Safety

Italy Calls for Increased EU Naval Support in the Red Sea

ROME, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto said on Friday that contributions to an EU naval mission protecting Red Sea shipping remain insufficient, as Rome presses allies to do more to safeguard traffic through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Recent Developments in EU Naval Contributions

• In a statement issued after meeting in Rome with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, Crosetto welcomed a decision by some member states to contribute additional assets to Aspides, without identifying the countries involved

• However, those contributions are still not enough to guarantee the safe passage of merchant vessels, Crosetto said

Italy’s Position and Actions

• Italy last month urged allies to increase their involvement, saying it was ready to deploy its own ships to avoid delays caused by the EU's decision-making process

Requirements for Effective Mission

• Kallas said last month that Aspides would need more than 10 warships to effectively carry out its mission

Background on the Aspides Mission

Launch and Purpose

• The European Union's Aspides mission was launched in 2024 to protect commercial shipping from attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis, with diplomats saying six warships are currently deployed

Security Challenges in the Region

Houthi Advances and Regional Instability

• The Houthis have made rapid gains in recent weeks along the Red Sea coast, further complicating navigation in a region that also includes the Strait of Hormuz, where traffic had already fallen sharply amid the U.S.-Iran conflict

(Reporting by Angelo Amante, editing by Alvise Armellini)

Key Takeaways

  • Italy says EU naval mission Aspides still under-resourced despite recent pledges
  • Just six warships currently deployed; Kaja Kallas says more than ten are needed to secure the Red Sea route reliably
  • Aspides launched in February 2024 to shield merchant shipping from Houthi attacks, but rising threats and Houthi gains underscore urgent need for reinforcement

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Italy say about the EU naval mission in the Red Sea?
Italy's Defence Minister stated that the current contributions to the EU naval mission in the Red Sea are still insufficient to fully ensure shipping safety.
Why is the EU's Aspides mission important?
The Aspides mission was created to protect commercial shipping in the Red Sea from attacks, particularly by Yemen's Houthi forces.
How many warships are currently involved in the Aspides mission?
Diplomats say that currently six warships are deployed as part of the EU's Aspides mission.
What has Italy urged its allies to do regarding the Red Sea mission?
Italy has urged allies to contribute more assets and has offered to deploy its own ships to avoid delays in safeguarding Red Sea shipping.
Who did the Italian Defence Minister meet to discuss the mission?
Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto met with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas to discuss the naval mission and member contributions.

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