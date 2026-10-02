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Former German chancellor Schroeder joins supervisory board of Russian retailer, RBC reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Former German chancellor Schroeder joins supervisory board of Russian retailer, RBC reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 2, 2026

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Gerhard Schroeder Joins Supervisory Board of Russian Retailer Hyperglobus

Former German Chancellor's New Role in Russian Retail Sector

Background and Appointment

MOSCOW, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Former German chancellor Gerhard Schroeder has joined the supervisory board of the company that runs the Russian supermarket chain formerly belonging to German retailer Globus, Russian news outlet RBC reported on Friday.

Schroeder formed a close relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin while serving as German chancellor from 1998 to 2005 and later working for Russian state companies.

Details of Hyperglobus and Ownership

The Russian business he is joining, Hyperglobus, left Globus Holding in 2025 and is owned by Thomas Bruch, the former head of Globus. The Russian supermarkets still use the Globus brand.

Schroeder will be responsible for supporting the strategic development of the business, RBC cited the company as saying.

Context: Recent Developments in Russian Retail

The report came four days after Moscow placed the Russian assets of another big German retailer, Metro AG, under temporary administration.

Globus Holding said it had fully spun off its Russian hypermarkets and that they are legally and operationally independent. It said questions should be directed to Hyperglobus.

Hyperglobus and Schroeder did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Political Implications

Putin said earlier this year that Schroeder would be his preferred interlocutor for talks on new security arrangements for Europe, an idea sharply rejected by the European Union.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Reuters in Moscow; additional reporting by Matthias Inverardi and Kirsti Knolle; Writing by Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

Key Takeaways

  • Schroeder’s appointment underscores his enduring ties with Russian leadership and state enterprises, enhancing Hyperglobus’s strategic positioning in a volatile environment
  • Hyperglobus—legally and operationally separated from Globus Holding since 2025—continues using the Globus brand under the ownership of Thomas Bruch
  • The move comes as the Kremlin places Metro AG’s Russian operations under temporary administration, fueling concerns about state influence over Western retailers

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Gerhard Schroeder?
Gerhard Schroeder is a former German chancellor who served from 1998 to 2005 and has since worked for various Russian state companies.
Which Russian company did Schroeder join?
Schroeder joined the supervisory board of Hyperglobus, the company operating Russian supermarkets formerly owned by German retailer Globus.
What is Hyperglobus's relationship with Globus Holding?
Hyperglobus spun off from Globus Holding in 2025 and operates independently, though it continues to use the Globus brand in Russia.
What will Schroeder's role be at Hyperglobus?
Schroeder will be responsible for supporting the strategic development of the business according to RBC.
How did Moscow handle other German retailers' Russian assets?
Four days prior to the report, Moscow placed the Russian assets of German retailer Metro AG under temporary administration.

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