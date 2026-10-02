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Exclusive-OPEC+ delays oil capacity review after Iran war disrupts expansion plans, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 2, 2026

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Finance Markets Oil & Gas OPEC+

OPEC+ Postpones Oil Capacity Review as Middle East Conflict Disrupts Plans

OPEC+ Oil Output Quotas and Capacity Review Delayed

LONDON/MOSCOW, Oct 2 - An OPEC+ review to help to determine members’ 2027 oil output quotas has been delayed after the US-Israeli war on Iran disrupted projects to expand capacity across the Middle East, throwing estimates of future production potential into uncertainty, said two sources close to the matter. 

OPEC+, which comprises the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries plus Russia and other allies, had ordered its production capacity review for all members in late 2025 before setting 2027 quotas, with completion due by the end of September 2026. 

The deadline has slipped, the sources said, with one saying the review is now expected to be completed by mid-November.

The OPEC producer group did not respond immediately to a request for comment. 

Production Capacity Estimates in Flux

The Middle East conflict has delayed projects that were due to boost production capacity in some OPEC+ countries, complicating estimates of how much oil they will be capable of pumping. Not all countries have submitted the data required for the review, the sources said without naming the countries.

Impact on OPEC+ Decision-Making

The uncertainty complicates a politically sensitive exercise for OPEC+, with production capacity estimates likely to influence how much individual members are allowed to pump.

Assessment Process and Future Quotas

The review aims to provide an updated independent assessment of how much oil each member can produce sustainably, a key metric used in negotiations over output targets. Delays to planned capacity additions could affect assumptions underpinning those assessments and, potentially, members’ future quotas.

Countries whose assessed capacity is lower could face pressure for lower quotas while producers that have expanded capacity might seek higher allocations.

Member Countries’ Responses and Quota Negotiations

The United Arab Emirates, which had pushed for a higher quota from OPEC+ to reflect rising production capacity, left the alliance in May.

Iraq is also seeking a higher quota and has considered leaving OPEC, sources told Reuters in June.

(Reporting by Alex Lawler and Olesya AstakhovaEditing by Dmitry Zhdannikov and David Goodman)

Key Takeaways

  • The war between the US/Israel and Iran has disrupted Middle East oil expansion projects, clouding capacity projections used for future quotas (e.g., through the Strait of Hormuz closure) (marketscreener.com).
  • OPEC+ originally aimed to complete its capacity review by the end of September 2026 but now anticipates finishing by mid‑November 2026, delaying the setting of 2027 baselines and quotas (marketscreener.com).
  • With production capacity estimates in flux and some members pending data submissions, the delay raises stakes in quota negotiations—countries with lower assessed capacity could be disadvantaged, while others may push for higher allowances (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has the OPEC+ oil capacity review been delayed?
The review was postponed due to the US-Israeli war on Iran, which has disrupted expansion projects and created uncertainty over future production estimates.
When is the OPEC+ capacity review now expected to be completed?
The capacity review is now expected to be completed by mid-November, postponed from the original end of September 2026 deadline.
How does the delay affect OPEC+ members’ output quotas?
Delays complicate the determination of future quotas, as production capacity assessments directly influence the amount of oil individual members can produce.
Which OPEC+ members have pushed for higher quotas?
The United Arab Emirates and Iraq have both sought higher quotas, with the UAE leaving OPEC+ and Iraq considering leaving.
What is the purpose of the OPEC+ production capacity review?
The review aims to independently assess each member's sustainable oil production capacity, serving as a basis for negotiating output targets and quotas.

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