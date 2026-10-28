GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Stellantis posts modest Q3 operating income but burns €4 billion - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Stellantis posts modest Q3 operating income but burns €4 billion

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Automotive Earnings Markets

Stellantis Sees Q3 Earnings Rise Despite €4 Billion Cash Outflow

Stellantis Q3 2024 Financial Performance Overview

Operating Income and Cash Outflow

MILAN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Stallantis said on Wednesday its operating income rose slightly in the third quarter as the automaker presses ahead with a slow turnaround process, which still generated a €4 billion ($4.45 billion) industrial cash outflow in the period.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT)

The Fiat-to-Jeep maker said its adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to €256 million in the July to September period, from €90 million a year earlier.

Analyst Expectations

That was broadly in line with a consensus of €191 million from a Reuters poll of analysts, who were bracing for a weak quarter before an expected stronger performance in the final part of the year.

Revenue and Regional Performance

Third-quarter revenues were little changed at €37.6 billion, with slight increases in Europe and South America and a 3% drop in North America, which has historically been Stellantis' most profitable market.

Outlook and Strategic Initiatives

The company on Wednesday confirmed its 2026 forecasts and a closely-watched target to return to positive cash flow generation in 2027, as it books benefits for a group-wide cost-cutting plan CEO Antonio Filosa launched this year.

Value Creation Program

"Our Value Creation Program has ramped up rapidly, with positive contributions being recognized in the quarter, and we remain on track to implement at least 40% of the total €6 billion in run-rate efficiencies by the end of this year," he said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8981 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Alvise Armellini)

Key Takeaways

  • Adjusted EBIT improved from €90 million a year ago to €256 million, in line with analyst consensus of €191 million.
  • Revenues remained flat at €37.6 billion, with gains in Europe and South America offset by a 3 % drop in North America.
  • The Value Creation Program is on track: 40 % of the €6 billion run‑rate cost efficiencies are expected to be implemented by end‑2026, supporting the push toward cash flow turnaround in 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much was Stellantis' operating income in Q3?
Stellantis reported an adjusted EBIT of €256 million for the third quarter.
What was Stellantis’ industrial cash outflow in Q3?
Stellantis had a €4 billion industrial cash outflow during the third quarter.
Did Stellantis meet analyst expectations for Q3?
The operating income was broadly in line with the consensus of €191 million from analysts.
What is Stellantis’ outlook for cash flow generation?
Stellantis confirmed its target to return to positive cash flow by 2027.
What cost-cutting measures is Stellantis implementing?
Stellantis is executing a cost-cutting plan aiming for at least 40% of €6 billion run-rate efficiencies by the end of the year.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Germany set for record trade deficit with Asia-Pacific in 2026, report says

Germany set for record trade deficit with Asia-Pacific in 2026, report says

Image for SSAB tops quarterly profit expectations aided by higher European steel prices

SSAB tops quarterly profit expectations aided by higher European steel prices

Image for Generic drugmaker Sandoz lowers sales outlook, lifts profit forecast

Generic drugmaker Sandoz lowers sales outlook, lifts profit forecast

Image for Delivery Hero raises full-year outlook

Delivery Hero raises full-year outlook

Image for Higher prices lift Danone Q3 sales, Mizone in China weighs

Higher prices lift Danone Q3 sales, Mizone in China weighs

Image for Remy Cointreau beats Q2 sales forecasts, confirms full-year targets

Remy Cointreau beats Q2 sales forecasts, confirms full-year targets

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Symrise flags slower Q4 growth, spending pressure on margins
Symrise flags slower Q4 growth, spending pressure on margins
Image for Traton's nine-month operating profit rises 13% on volume, pricing and product mix
Traton's nine-month operating profit rises 13% on volume, pricing and product mix
Image for Instant Payments Are Becoming Ordinary. Preventing Fraud Is the Next Test
Instant Payments Are Becoming Ordinary. Preventing Fraud Is the Next Test
Image for Spain's Endesa confirms outlook after 15% profit increase
Spain's Endesa confirms outlook after 15% profit increase
Image for Analysis-China's new export curbs draw a line around its AI crown jewels
Analysis-China's new export curbs draw a line around its AI crown jewels
Image for GSK tops third-quarter estimates as new medicines drive growth, keeps outlook
GSK tops third-quarter estimates as new medicines drive growth, keeps outlook
Image for Dove maker Unilever beats quarterly sales estimates on strong demand, pricing
Dove maker Unilever beats quarterly sales estimates on strong demand, pricing
Image for German consumer sentiment slips on inflation fears, survey shows
German consumer sentiment slips on inflation fears, survey shows
Image for Volkswagen's journey: Beetle maker's wartime roots to reinvention
Volkswagen's journey: Beetle maker's wartime roots to reinvention
Image for Santander's Q3 underlying net profit rises despite drop in Brazil
Santander's Q3 underlying net profit rises despite drop in Brazil
Image for Heineken has more to do to deliver growth, new CEO says
Heineken has more to do to deliver growth, new CEO says
Image for Straumann Q3 sales slightly beat expectations
Straumann Q3 sales slightly beat expectations
View All Finance Posts