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Finance

Vietnam aviation body says passenger plane returned to Munich after tail strike, tyre-pressure warnings

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 17, 2026

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Vietnam Airlines Boeing 787 Returns to Munich After Tail Strike, Tyre Warnings

Incident Overview and Investigation

Initial Incident and Aircraft Response

HANOI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Vietnam's aviation authority said warnings of a tail strike on the runway and low tyre pressure were triggered shortly after a Vietnam Airlines Boeing 787 took off from Munich on Sunday, prompting the aircraft to return to the German airport at the weekend.

The Hanoi-bound aircraft circled for more than two hours to burn fuel before returning to Munich after reportedly overrunning the runway during takeoff, according to flight-tracking website Flightradar24.

Technical Warnings and Immediate Actions

"After takeoff, warnings were triggered indicating contact between the aircraft's tail and the runway and low tyre pressure," the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) said in a statement issued late on Sunday. 

Earlier, Vietnam Airlines had said the flight had returned because of a "technical issue". The carrier said all 271 passengers and 16 crew members were safe.

Impact on Airport Operations

Munich Airport said the aircraft was unable to taxi from the north runway under its own power after landing and remained stranded, impacting airport operations.

Investigation and Coordination Efforts

International and National Collaboration

"The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam is currently liaising with the German investigation authority to coordinate efforts and request the prompt provision of information regarding the incident and the investigation process," the CAAV said.

German authorities are leading the probe under international aviation rules, the CAAV said, adding that Vietnam's Council for the Investigation of Serious Incidents and Aircraft Accidents would assist in the investigation.

Passenger Support and Airline Response

Alternative Arrangements and Assistance

Vietnam Airlines has arranged alternative travel for affected passengers on its own flights and services operated by other airlines, while providing accommodation, meals and ground transportation for those awaiting replacement flights, Vietnamese state media reported.

Media Reporting

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by John Mair)

Key Takeaways

  • After takeoff from Munich, the aircraft triggered tail‑strike and low tyre‑pressure warnings, leading to a return to the airport after fuel dumping to reduce landing weight (reddit.com).
  • On emergency landing, several tyres were shredded, the aircraft couldn’t taxi, and airport operations on the northern runway were significantly impacted (reddit.com).
  • The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam and Vietnam’s accident investigation council are coordinating with German aviation investigators as part of the international probe; meanwhile, Vietnam Airlines is assisting passengers with rebooking, accommodations, and transfers (reddit.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Vietnam Airlines plane return to Munich after takeoff?
The aircraft returned to Munich due to warnings of a tail strike on the runway and low tyre pressure after takeoff.
Were there any injuries reported from the Vietnam Airlines incident?
No injuries were reported. All 271 passengers and 16 crew members were safe.
Who is investigating the Vietnam Airlines Munich incident?
German authorities are leading the investigation, with support from Vietnam's Civil Aviation Authority and Council for the Investigation of Serious Incidents and Aircraft Accidents.
How did the incident affect Munich Airport operations?
The aircraft was stranded on the north runway, impacting airport operations until it was cleared.
What support was offered to affected Vietnam Airlines passengers?
Vietnam Airlines arranged alternative flights, accommodation, meals, and ground transport for affected passengers.

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