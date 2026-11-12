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Venezuela tells COP31 it has a sovereign right to pump more oil - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Venezuela tells COP31 it has a sovereign right to pump more oil

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 12, 2026

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Venezuela Defends Oil Expansion Rights at COP31 Conference Amid Climate Concerns

Key Developments and Reactions at the COP31 Climate Conference

By William James and Simon Jessop

Venezuela’s Position on Oil Industry and Climate Change

ANTALYA, Turkey, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s Acting President Delcy Rodriguez told the COP31 climate conference on Thursday that the country has the sovereign right to develop its oil industry, even as it recognises the importance of combatting climate change.

Her comments at the UN talks on Turkey’s Mediterranean coast jar with efforts by other conference leaders to convince global governments to accelerate a shift from carbon-emitting fossil fuels.

But they dovetail with the United States' efforts to raise billions of dollars towards increasing oil output in Venezuela, a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.     

Rodriguez’s Statement at the Summit

"We reaffirm our sovereign right to strengthen our energy and oil industry as a driver of our national development," Rodriguez told the summit. "It is possible to grow and protect the environment at the same time." 

Environmental Claims and Omissions

Venezuela's forests acted as a "lung for the planet", absorbing more carbon than the country emits, she added. She did not address the impact that oil exported from the country had on global emissions.

International Perspectives and Responses

U.S. Policy and Security Arguments

President Donald Trump, who withdrew the United States from formal climate cooperation last year after calling global warming a hoax, has said investing in Venezuela's oil can bolster national security by increasing Western Hemisphere energy supplies.

Britain’s Advocacy for Renewables

BRITAIN'S BURNHAM BACKS RENEWABLES

Earlier on Thursday, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham told the conference that energy supply disruptions from the US-Israeli war with Iran and Russia's war with Ukraine showed the need for countries to switch from fossil fuels to clean energy.

"It is now plain for everyone to see that if we depend on energy we do not control, then we leave ourselves exposed to prices we cannot control," he said. "The shift to clean energy is the only route to energy security."

Conference Context and Climate Outlook

Progress at COP31

Thursday is the fifth day of the two-week COP31 conference where representatives from nearly 200 countries are trying to agree a deal to improve progress in tackling climate change.

UN Climate Report Findings

A UN report last month found the world was on course to break through the 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) warming limit that countries had agreed to pursue under the 2015 Paris Agreement to prevent the worst effects of climate change.

(Reporting by William James, Valerie Volcovici, Simon Jessop, and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Richard Valdmanis; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Venezuela emphasized its sovereign right to develop oil amid COP31 urging of faster fossil‑fuel phase‑out from other leaders and a UN report showing 1.5 °C overshoot is now likely (un.org)
  • Venezuela and U.S. are pursuing a 25‑year oil agreement targeting 1.5 million bpd, with U.S. firms eyeing massive investments—though infrastructure challenges and political risks remain (investing.com)
  • UN warns global warming will breach 1.5 °C soon; even in best scenarios temperatures may peak at 1.7–1.8 °C mid‑century before possibly returning to 1.5 °C, requiring deep emissions cuts and carbon removal (un.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Venezuela say at the COP31 climate conference?
Venezuela stated it has the sovereign right to develop its oil industry as a driver of national development while recognizing the need to combat climate change.
How does Venezuela justify its oil production at climate talks?
Venezuela claims its forests help offset carbon emissions, acting as a 'lung for the planet', absorbing more carbon than the country emits.
What position did other COP31 leaders take regarding fossil fuels?
Other leaders, such as Britain's Prime Minister, advocated for accelerating the shift from fossil fuels to cleaner energy sources to enhance energy security and address climate change.
How is the United States involved with Venezuela's oil industry?
The U.S. is working to raise funds to increase oil output in Venezuela, arguing it supports Western Hemisphere energy security.
What global climate issue was discussed at COP31?
Leaders discussed the urgency of minimizing global warming, with a UN report warning of surpassing the 1.5°C target established by the 2015 Paris Agreement.

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