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Nvidia customer Megaspeed says it cooperated with US inspections, takes export control laws seriously - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Nvidia customer Megaspeed says it cooperated with US inspections, takes export control laws seriously

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 12, 2026

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Megaspeed Cooperates with US Over Export Control Compliance, Responds to Nvidia Affair Controversy

By Xinghui Kok

Megaspeed's Response to US Export Control and Nvidia Affair Allegations

Compliance with US Export Control Laws

SINGAPORE, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Singapore-based cloud computing firm Megaspeed said on Thursday that it takes compliance obligations under US export control laws "extremely seriously" and that it has cooperated with US inspections.

Controversy Involving Nvidia CEO and Alleged Espionage

The company has been in the spotlight following reports that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had an affair with former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang, whom US authorities suspect of being a Chinese spy.

Official Statement from Megaspeed Leadership

In a statement posted on its website, Megaspeed CEO and Chairman James Tan Yong Pong  said: "Compliance is a fundamental priority for the company, and Megaspeed is committed to working constructively and transparently with the US government."

Cooperation with US Authorities

Tan said Megaspeed cooperated with inspections by the US Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security and "stands ready to cooperate fully with any other relevant US government authority".

Independent Verification of Compliance

Megaspeed has retained an American law firm to lead a "comprehensive census" of its graphics processing units and independently verify its export control compliance practices, Tan added.

US and Singapore Investigations

The US is looking into the $4 trillion chipmaker while Nvidia's board is discussing whether to oust Huang following reports of two extramarital affairs, one of which was with the alleged Chinese spy.

Singapore's Domestic Investigation

Last October, Singapore police said they were investigating Megaspeed over "suspected breaches of our domestic laws" after a US senator requested the Commerce Department ⁠investigate whether Megaspeed ​had diverted Nvidia chips. 

Singapore said last month that the firm was still under investigation.

Key Individuals and International Reactions

Alice Huang's Role and Background

Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang is a former executive at Megaspeed, a company with subsidiaries in Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, the US and Australia.

Jensen Huang's Response and China's Position

Jensen Huang said on Sunday he had been unfaithful to his wife, but gave no details about the relationship, while Beijing ​has called the spying claim "a groundless accusation, slander and a smear." Alice Huang could not be reached for comment.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Xinghui Kok; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

Key Takeaways

  • Megaspeed emphasizes export-control compliance and transparency with U.S. authorities, including the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security and other agencies.
  • The company has engaged a U.S. law firm to conduct an independent GPU census and verify export-control procedures.
  • Megaspeed is under U.S. and Singapore investigations amid reports of its tie to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s affair with former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang, who is suspected to be a Chinese intelligence asset and linked to potential chip diversion.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Megaspeed's response to US export control law investigations?
Megaspeed states it takes compliance obligations under US export control laws extremely seriously and has fully cooperated with US inspections.
Why is Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang linked to Megaspeed investigations?
Jensen Huang is linked due to reports of an affair with ex-Megaspeed executive Alice Huang, who US authorities suspect of being a Chinese spy.
How has Megaspeed addressed the US government’s concerns?
Megaspeed has retained an American law firm to conduct a census of its GPUs and independently verify its export control compliance.
Is Megaspeed still under investigation in Singapore?
Yes, Singapore authorities stated last month that Megaspeed remains under investigation for suspected breaches of domestic laws.
Who is Alice Huang in relation to Megaspeed?
Alice Huang is a former executive at Megaspeed and was reported to have had an affair with Nvidia's CEO, amidst US spying allegations.

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