GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Siemens CEO says cooperation with Nvidia will no be affected by leadership uncertainty - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Siemens CEO says cooperation with Nvidia will no be affected by leadership uncertainty

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 12, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Siemens Stands By Nvidia Partnership Regardless of CEO Leadership Changes

Siemens Reaffirms Commitment Amid Nvidia Leadership Uncertainty

Siemens CEO Comments on Nvidia Partnership

ZURICH, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Siemens Chief Executive Roland Busch said his company would continue to work with Nvidia no matter what the AI chipmaker decides regarding the future of its founder and CEO Jensen Huang.

Nvidia Board's Deliberations

Nvidia's board is considering whether to oust Huang as it grapples with the fallout from reports of two extramarital affairs — one with an alleged Chinese spy — involving its longtime leader.

Siemens' Perspective on Partnership Continuity

Independence of Joint Projects

"We are talking about a relatively big company with a large team," Busch told reporters after Siemens' fourth-quarter results. "So the projects we have, they will continue independently of what's happening at Nvidia."

Collaboration Beyond Individual Leadership

Busch said collaboration between the German engineering group and the world's dominant supplier of AI chips, which includes joint projects, was not dependent upon Huang's ultimate fate.

Media Focus and Company-Level Partnership

"I believe that we are too much focused on one individual. And that is, of course, the result of all the hype in the media," Busch said.

"We have Nvidia people working together with us on our side. We have joint projects. And honestly, I don't see any kind of influence. It's a partnership between companies," he said.

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • Siemens sees its Nvidia cooperation as robust and embedded at multiple levels, independent of any leadership changes at Nvidia.
  • The partnership includes extensive industrial AI initiatives—from digital twins to AI‑powered factories—demonstrating operational depth beyond individual figures.
  • The reaffirmation comes as Nvidia’s board contemplates Huang’s fate after revelations of affairs, including with a suspected Chinese intelligence operative, prompting investigation and possible CEO replacement.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will Siemens continue working with Nvidia if there are changes in Nvidia's leadership?
Yes, Siemens CEO Roland Busch confirmed that cooperation with Nvidia will continue regardless of changes to Nvidia's leadership.
Is Siemens' collaboration with Nvidia dependent on CEO Jensen Huang?
No, Siemens' partnership with Nvidia, including joint projects, is not dependent on Jensen Huang's position.
What did Roland Busch say about media focus on Nvidia's CEO?
Busch stated that there is too much focus on one individual and emphasized that the partnership is between companies, not individuals.
How might reported controversies around Nvidia impact its partnership with Siemens?
According to Siemens, ongoing projects and partnerships with Nvidia are not influenced by these controversies.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Setback for Google as EU Court adviser backs $1.7 billion antitrust fine

Setback for Google as EU Court adviser backs $1.7 billion antitrust fine

Image for Nvidia customer Megaspeed says it cooperated with US inspections, takes export control laws seriously

Nvidia customer Megaspeed says it cooperated with US inspections, takes export control laws seriously

Image for Most large firms plan higher open-weight AI use to cap bills, study shows

Most large firms plan higher open-weight AI use to cap bills, study shows

Image for EU to approve more sanctions on Russia on Monday, France says

EU to approve more sanctions on Russia on Monday, France says

Image for UK homebuilder Persimmon sees 2027 volume growth but flags cost pressures

UK homebuilder Persimmon sees 2027 volume growth but flags cost pressures

Image for Europe's STOXX 600 hits record high on strong earnings, easing Mideast tensions

Europe's STOXX 600 hits record high on strong earnings, easing Mideast tensions

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Venezuela tells COP31 it has a sovereign right to pump more oil
Venezuela tells COP31 it has a sovereign right to pump more oil
Image for SoftBank, Nvidia back Germany's Agile Robots at $8.5 billion valuation
SoftBank, Nvidia back Germany's Agile Robots at $8.5 billion valuation
Image for Nvidia's Asian supply chain prepares for life after Huang
Nvidia's Asian supply chain prepares for life after Huang
Image for UK's Metro Bank up for sale as part of strategic review
UK's Metro Bank up for sale as part of strategic review
Image for B&M shares jump as retailer forecasts profit gain of up to 16% on turnaround efforts
B&M shares jump as retailer forecasts profit gain of up to 16% on turnaround efforts
Image for Russia's Sberbank doubles down on AI after drone attack on data centre
Russia's Sberbank doubles down on AI after drone attack on data centre
Image for Santander to buy 10% of Brazilian unit for €1.9 billion after raising offer
Santander to buy 10% of Brazilian unit for €1.9 billion after raising offer
Image for Sweden's caretaker budget bill promises more money for defence, transport
Sweden's caretaker budget bill promises more money for defence, transport
Image for German chemicals lobby lifts 2026 sales forecast, but warns recovery remains elusive
German chemicals lobby lifts 2026 sales forecast, but warns recovery remains elusive
Image for Rolls-Royce announces £1.5 billion buyback as engine demand grows
Rolls-Royce announces £1.5 billion buyback as engine demand grows
Image for Dr Martens pins full year on make-or-break festive weeks after disappointing results
Dr Martens pins full year on make-or-break festive weeks after disappointing results
Image for BAE Systems raises free cash flow forecast as demand remains strong
BAE Systems raises free cash flow forecast as demand remains strong
View All Finance Posts