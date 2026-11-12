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ECB economists turn to Reddit and AI to read investors' mood

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 12, 2026

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ECB Economists Use Reddit and AI for Faster Insight into Investor Sentiment

How Reddit and AI Are Revolutionizing Investor Sentiment Analysis

Reddit as a Real-Time Sentiment Barometer

FRANKFURT, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Chatter on the online discussion site Reddit can tell policymakers how retail investors are feeling sooner than traditional surveys, particularly when markets are under stress, two European Central Bank economists concluded.

Leveraging AI for Enhanced Market Insights

Feeding over nine million posts on Reddit through the artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT-5.1, the researchers say they can detect retail investor mood shifts in a way that aligns with more established sentiment indicators, except their signals are timelier and more frequent.

The Reddit Retail Investor Sentiment Indicator (R-RISI)

Combing through posts on various Reddit forums, including r/wallstreetbets, r/stocks, r/StockMarket, r/investing, r/Bitcoin and r/Economics, the economists created an index called the Reddit Retail Investor Sentiment Indicator (R-RISI), which indicates that online discussion may reflect actual retail trading, they said.

"The R-RISI is timelier on short-term market dynamics and offers higher frequency information than survey-based indicators," they said in a blog post published by the ECB on Thursday. 

Predictive Power During Market Downturns

"Changes in the R-RISI are also associated with next-day market returns, particularly during market downturns," the authors, Fabian Wagner and Julian Metzler, said.

The index closely reflects major market developments and contains signals that can help predict short-term price moves, although these appear to matter more when markets are in decline, they said. 

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Xevi Fontdegloria)

Key Takeaways

  • The ECB’s Reddit Retail Investor Sentiment Indicator (R‑RISI), drawn from major investing subreddits and powered by GPT‑5.1, delivers daily retail sentiment signals that closely align with established indicators but respond more quickly. (econpapers.repec.org)
  • R‑RISI effectively captures short‑term mood shifts and predicts next‑day market returns, particularly during market downturns, offering policymakers a timely gauge of retail investor behavior. (linkedin.com)
  • Historical validation shows Reddit‑based sentiment tends to move in tandem with global equity prices, with correlations strengthening in stressed markets—highlighting R‑RISI’s value in tracking speculative retail activity. (ecb.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How are ECB economists using Reddit to gauge investor sentiment?
ECB economists analyze over nine million Reddit posts using AI to quickly detect shifts in retail investor mood.
What is the Reddit Retail Investor Sentiment Indicator (R-RISI)?
R-RISI is a new index tracking retail investor sentiment through Reddit discussions, designed by ECB economists.
How does the R-RISI compare to traditional sentiment surveys?
R-RISI provides timelier and more frequent information than survey-based indicators, especially during stressed market periods.
Which Reddit forums were analyzed in the ECB study?
The study analyzed posts from r/wallstreetbets, r/stocks, r/StockMarket, r/investing, r/Bitcoin, and r/Economics.
Does the analysis of Reddit posts help predict market movements?
According to the ECB study, changes in R-RISI are linked to next-day market returns, particularly during downturns.

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