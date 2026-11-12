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UK homebuilder Persimmon sees 2027 volume growth but flags cost pressures - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK homebuilder Persimmon sees 2027 volume growth but flags cost pressures

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 12, 2026

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Persimmon Sees 2027 Housing Volume Gain Amid Rising Construction Costs

Persimmon's Outlook and Strategies in a Challenging Market

2027 Housing Volume Forecast and Profit Expectations

Nov 12(Reuters) - Persimmon forecast a further increase in housing volumes in 2027, supported by its land pipeline, but expects near-term profits to be held back as Britain's homebuilding sector grapples with rising construction costs.

2026 Performance and Cost Management Initiatives

The FTSE-100 company, which raised its annual home completions forecast earlier in the year, said on Thursday it expects to deliver 2026 performance in line with market forecasts and that it had identified actions to offset Iran-war-related increase in construction costs, without giving details.

CEO Statement on Strategy and Sector Performance

"Our clear strategy has allowed the Group to increase both sales and planning approvals at a time when the overall sector is declining," CEO Dean Finch said in a statement.

Market Reaction

Persimmon shares were up 4% in early trading.

Current Market Conditions and Company Resilience

Britain's housing market is struggling with rising mortgage costs and pressure on consumer finances.

Vertically Integrated Model and Cost Mitigation

Persimmon's vertically integrated model, which includes the production of key building materials such as bricks, timber and tiles, has helped to limit the impact of higher building costs.

Impact of Energy Prices on Material Costs

However, soaring energy prices have increased costs of manufacturing materials and are expected to be a headwind in 2026 and 2027.

First-Time Buyer Subsidy and Sales Performance

The company said it was too early to assess the impact of Britain's first-time buyer subsidy on 2027 performance, but that it was well-placed to play a leading role in its delivery over time, noting that 35% of its private sales from January to November 1 were to first-time buyers.

Private Forward Sales Position

The company's current private forward sales position has increased to £2.15 billion ($2.85 billion), compared with £2.09 billion a year ago.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7543 pounds)

(Reporting by Simone Lobo in Bengaluru. Editing by Jochelle Mendonca and Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Persimmon forecasts continued volume growth into 2027, backed by a strong land pipeline and outlet expansion strategy.
  • Near‑term profitability will be challenged by rising build costs—especially energy‑related inflation—though mitigation actions are underway to offset part of the impact.
  • The company’s vertical integration and strong first‑time buyer exposure, supported by government schemes, help buffer cost shocks and sustain forward sales momentum.

Frequently Asked Questions

What volume growth does Persimmon predict for 2027?
Persimmon forecasts further increases in housing volumes in 2027, supported by its land pipeline.
What cost challenges is Persimmon facing?
The company faces pressure from rising construction and energy costs, which are expected to impact profits in 2026 and 2027.
How is Persimmon offsetting increased construction costs?
Persimmon has identified actions to offset cost increases related to the Iran war, without disclosing specific details.
What role does Persimmon play in the first-time buyer subsidy?
The company said it is well-placed to play a leading role in the delivery of Britain's first-time buyer subsidy, with 35% of private sales to first-time buyers.
How have Persimmon's forward sales changed?
Persimmon's private forward sales increased to £2.15 billion from £2.09 billion a year ago.

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