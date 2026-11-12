GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
SoftBank, Nvidia back Germany's Agile Robots at $8.5 billion valuation - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

SoftBank, Nvidia back Germany's Agile Robots at $8.5 billion valuation

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 12, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

SoftBank Leads $500M Round for Agile Robots, Giving It $8.5B Valuation

Agile Robots Secures Major Investment and Plans Expansion

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Agile Robots has raised $500 million in a funding round led by SoftBank, valuing the German robotics company at $8.5 billion, it said on Thursday. Nvidia and Hitachi also took part.

Expansion Plans and Production Capacity

The Munich-based maker of humanoid robots and robotic arms said it would use the money to expand in the US and add production capacity, including in Germany.

New Factory in Fürstenfeldbruck

Earlier in 2026, Agile Robots opened a factory in Fürstenfeldbruck, near Munich, to meet what it described as rapidly rising demand. The site can produce up to 10,000 legged and wheeled humanoid robots a year, the company said.

Company Background and Achievements

Founded in 2018 as a spin-off from the German Aerospace Center, Agile Robots employs more than 2,000 research and development specialists and holds over 650 patents.

Additional Information

(1 euro = $1.1078)

(Reporting by Leo Marchandon in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Agile Robots, founded in 2018 as a spin‑off of the German Aerospace Center, now boasts over 2,000 R&D experts, 650+ patents, and is Europe’s richest robotics startup at $8.5 billion valuation (handelsblatt.com).
  • Earlier in 2026, Agile Robots opened a 10,000 m² factory in Fürstenfeldbruck near Munich that reached series production by late summer and can manufacture up to 10,000 legged or wheeled humanoid robots per year (agile-robots.com).
  • Agile plans to produce up to 2,000 smaller humanoid ‘ONE S’ and ‘ONE SN’ models next year in partnership with Nvidia, targeting research labs and universities; the ‘SN’ model includes Nvidia’s Jetson Thor onboard computer (marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much funding did Agile Robots raise in the latest round?
Agile Robots raised $500 million in a funding round led by SoftBank.
What is Agile Robots' new valuation after the funding round?
Following the funding, Agile Robots is valued at $8.5 billion.
Which major investors joined SoftBank in the funding round?
Nvidia and Hitachi also participated in the Agile Robots funding round.
What will Agile Robots use the new funding for?
The company plans to expand into the US and increase production capacity, particularly in Germany.
Where is Agile Robots based and where did it recently open a new factory?
Agile Robots is based in Munich and recently opened a factory in Fürstenfeldbruck, near Munich.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Setback for Google as EU Court adviser backs $1.7 billion antitrust fine

Setback for Google as EU Court adviser backs $1.7 billion antitrust fine

Image for Nvidia customer Megaspeed says it cooperated with US inspections, takes export control laws seriously

Nvidia customer Megaspeed says it cooperated with US inspections, takes export control laws seriously

Image for Siemens CEO says cooperation with Nvidia will no be affected by leadership uncertainty

Siemens CEO says cooperation with Nvidia will no be affected by leadership uncertainty

Image for Most large firms plan higher open-weight AI use to cap bills, study shows

Most large firms plan higher open-weight AI use to cap bills, study shows

Image for EU to approve more sanctions on Russia on Monday, France says

EU to approve more sanctions on Russia on Monday, France says

Image for UK homebuilder Persimmon sees 2027 volume growth but flags cost pressures

UK homebuilder Persimmon sees 2027 volume growth but flags cost pressures

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Venezuela tells COP31 it has a sovereign right to pump more oil
Venezuela tells COP31 it has a sovereign right to pump more oil
Image for Europe's STOXX 600 hits record high on strong earnings, easing Mideast tensions
Europe's STOXX 600 hits record high on strong earnings, easing Mideast tensions
Image for Nvidia's Asian supply chain prepares for life after Huang
Nvidia's Asian supply chain prepares for life after Huang
Image for UK's Metro Bank up for sale as part of strategic review
UK's Metro Bank up for sale as part of strategic review
Image for B&M shares jump as retailer forecasts profit gain of up to 16% on turnaround efforts
B&M shares jump as retailer forecasts profit gain of up to 16% on turnaround efforts
Image for Russia's Sberbank doubles down on AI after drone attack on data centre
Russia's Sberbank doubles down on AI after drone attack on data centre
Image for Santander to buy 10% of Brazilian unit for €1.9 billion after raising offer
Santander to buy 10% of Brazilian unit for €1.9 billion after raising offer
Image for Sweden's caretaker budget bill promises more money for defence, transport
Sweden's caretaker budget bill promises more money for defence, transport
Image for German chemicals lobby lifts 2026 sales forecast, but warns recovery remains elusive
German chemicals lobby lifts 2026 sales forecast, but warns recovery remains elusive
Image for Rolls-Royce announces £1.5 billion buyback as engine demand grows
Rolls-Royce announces £1.5 billion buyback as engine demand grows
Image for Dr Martens pins full year on make-or-break festive weeks after disappointing results
Dr Martens pins full year on make-or-break festive weeks after disappointing results
Image for BAE Systems raises free cash flow forecast as demand remains strong
BAE Systems raises free cash flow forecast as demand remains strong
View All Finance Posts