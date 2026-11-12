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Most large firms plan higher open-weight AI use to cap bills, study shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Most large firms plan higher open-weight AI use to cap bills, study shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 12, 2026

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Major Companies Plan Shift to Open-Weight AI for Budget Relief, Study Finds

Executives Respond to Rising AI Costs with Open-Weight Model Adoption

By Leo Marchandon

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Nearly 6 in 10 senior executives at large companies plan to increase their use of cheaper open-weight AI models over the next year as AI bills overshoot budgets, a Capgemini study showed on Thursday.

Industry Trends and Company Responses

This trend echoes SAP, whose finance chief last month said it was replacing some of its costliest AI models with cheaper ones where performance held up. Anthropic, which launched its IPO roadshow this week, also warned in its prospectus that customers may shift to cheaper options, including open-weight models.

Open-Weight vs. Closed AI Models

Open-weight models, like those from DeepSeek or Mistral, can be downloaded and run anywhere, while closed options, like Claude, ChatGPT or Gemini models, are only accessible from the cloud.

Cost Concerns and Executive Sentiment

Some 59% of the surveyed executives said AI spending over the past year had been significantly above their expectations or budgets, by 24% on average, while 53% said they were worried about AI costs — last year, 45% of executives had expressed such concerns.

Market Data and Spending Patterns

Open-weight models handled 72% of traffic on OpenRouter, a popular multi-AI provider, in September, though that represented just 27% of AI spending, Capgemini said.

Cost Comparison and Model Retention

The IT consulting firm said open-weight tokens were on average 87% cheaper than closed ones. Closed models broadly remain in the mix, with half the respondents saying they would retain closed models where the complexity of the task warranted the additional cost.

About the Study

Capgemini, which is helping companies embed AI into their existing platforms, surveyed 500 executives at enterprises with annual revenue of more than $1 billion in 10 countries.

(Reporting by Leo Marchandon in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are large companies increasing open-weight AI use?
Nearly 60% of senior executives plan to use open-weight AI models more due to overshooting AI budgets and the need for cost savings.
How much cheaper are open-weight AI models compared to closed models?
Capgemini found open-weight AI tokens are on average 87% less expensive than closed model tokens.
What share of AI traffic and spending do open-weight models account for?
Open-weight models handled 72% of traffic but only 27% of AI spending on OpenRouter, reflecting their lower costs.
Do companies still use closed AI models?
Yes, about half of executives said they would retain closed models for complex tasks despite higher costs.
What was the sample size and nature of the Capgemini study?
Capgemini surveyed 500 executives at enterprises with annual revenue over $1 billion in 10 countries.

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