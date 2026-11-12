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Setback for Google as EU Court adviser backs $1.7 billion antitrust fine - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Setback for Google as EU Court adviser backs $1.7 billion antitrust fine

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 12, 2026

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Google Faces Setback as EU Court Adviser Upholds $1.7B Antitrust Fine

EU Antitrust Case Against Google: Court Proceedings and Implications

Background of the Antitrust Fine

BRUSSELS, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Google suffered a setback on Thursday as an adviser to Europe's top court faulted a lower tribunal's decision to scrap a €1.49 billion ($1.7 billion) fine levied against the U.S. tech giant 7 years ago for anti-competitive practices related to online advertising.

Legal Developments and Appeals

The General Court rejected in 2024 the EU decision, prompting the Commission to appeal to the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union.

Financial Details

($1 = 0.9027 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Inti Landauro)

Key Takeaways

  • An adviser to the Court of Justice of the EU has submitted an opinion faulting the General Court’s annulment of a €1.49 billion fine against Google for alleged anti‑competitive clauses in its AdSense contracts (curia.europa.eu).
  • The General Court annulled the fine in September 2024, finding that the European Commission failed to properly assess the duration and market effects of contractual restrictions imposed by Google (curia.europa.eu).
  • This non‑binding opinion supports the EU’s decision to appeal to the Court of Justice, potentially reinstating the fine if the higher court aligns with the adviser’s view.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Google fined by the European Commission?
Google was fined €1.49 billion by the European Commission for anti-competitive practices related to online advertising.
What did the General Court decide in Google's case?
The General Court rejected the EU Commission's decision to fine Google, prompting the Commission to appeal.
Who is handling the appeal against the General Court's decision?
The appeal is being handled by the Court of Justice of the European Union in Luxembourg.
What setback did Google suffer regarding the antitrust fine?
An adviser to Europe's top court faulted the scrapping of the €1.49B fine, backing the Commission's position.
How much was the fine Google initially faced and in what currency?
Google faced an initial fine of €1.49 billion, equivalent to approximately $1.7 billion.

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