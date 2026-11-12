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EU to approve more sanctions on Russia on Monday, France says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU to approve more sanctions on Russia on Monday, France says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 12, 2026

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Finance Sanctions European Union Russia Banking Markets

EU Set to Approve More Sanctions Against Russia, Targeting Entities and Banks

New Sanctions and Diplomatic Tensions Between EU and Russia

Approval of Additional Sanctions

PARIS, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The European Union will approve more sanctions against Russia on Monday, France's Minister for European Affairs Benjamin Haddad said on Thursday.

Scope of the Sanctions

"On Monday, we will take new sanctions against Russia, on 150 additional entities, 50 banks and it's France which proposed the bulk of the entities to add," Haddad told LCI television.

EU's Continued Support for Ukraine

"We will continue to put economic pressure on Russia and of course support Ukraine," he added.

Response to Russian Entry Bans

Haddad also condemned Russia's decision on Wednesday to ban Le Monde newspaper reporter Ariane Chemin, freelance journalist and former Moscow correspondent Paul Gogo, as well as two French lawmakers, Sacha Houlie and Arthur Delaporte, from entering Russia.

French Reaction to Russian Measures

"This is intimidation. France will not be intimidated. I think these lawmakers and these journalists are doing their jobs, these lawmakers are notably very involved in the fight against foreign interference," Haddad said.

Background on Expulsions and Propaganda Accusations

Kremlin's Response to French Expulsions

Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said earlier on X that the fact the Kremlin was presenting the ban as a response to the expulsion from France in July of alleged Russian propagandist Xenia Fedorova "confirmed her ties to Russian authorities".

Profile of Xenia Fedorova

Fedorova, the former chief of RT France who had become a prominent figure on the rolling news channel CNews and associated outlets Europe 1 and JDNews — all belonging to conservative tycoon Vincent Bollore — was accused by French authorities of spreading Russian misinformation.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Inti Landauro. Editing by Charlotte Van Campenhout and Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • EU envoys have already agreed on sanctioning 145 entities involved in Russia’s financial system, shadow fleet, and misinformation campaigns, set to be adopted by foreign ministers on Monday. (marketscreener.com)
  • France proposed the majority of additions, including targeting 50 Russian banks among 150 total entities. (marketscreener.com)
  • The sanctions come amid heightened tensions after Russia barred two journalists and two French lawmakers from entry in retaliation for the expulsion of pro‑Kremlin commentator Xenia Fedorova. (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the EU approve more sanctions on Russia?
The EU will approve additional sanctions on Russia on Monday.
How many entities and banks will be affected by the new EU sanctions?
The new sanctions will target 150 additional entities and 50 banks.
Who proposed most of the entities to add to the sanctions?
France proposed the bulk of the entities to add to the sanctions.
Why did Russia ban certain French journalists and lawmakers?
Russia banned the journalists and lawmakers in retaliation for France's expulsion of Russian propagandist Xenia Fedorova.
How is France responding to Russia's ban on its journalists and lawmakers?
France condemns the ban as intimidation and insists it will not be intimidated.

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