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German union calls for 24-hour strike in auto, steel sectors - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

German union calls for 24-hour strike in auto, steel sectors

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 12, 2026

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IG Metall Union Plans 24-hour Strike in Germany’s Auto and Steel Sectors

Overview of the IG Metall Strike Announcement

Background and Context

FRANKFURT, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Germany's powerful industrial union IG Metall announced a 24-hour strike on Thursday, ramping up pressure in a pay dispute affecting 3.7 million workers at companies including Audi, Mercedes-Benz and Tata Steel.

Union's Motivation and Demands

• The stoppage, for which IG Metall did not immediately give a date, is a response to what the union said was an obstructive stance by employers following three rounds of negotiations without progress.

• Germany's largest union is demanding a 5% wage increase, measures to safeguard jobs and production sites, and profit-sharing mechanisms in sectors performing strongly.

Employers' Counterproposal

• Employers have proposed a one-off payment of 1% in July 2027 and a 1.3% wage increase from July 2028. The proposal would also allow financially troubled companies to withhold the one-off payment.

Union's Reaction to Employers' Offer

• The union has dismissed the employers' offer as effectively a pay cut in real terms.

Reactions from Employers' Associations

• Regional employers' associations on Wednesday condemned a call by IG Metall regional branches for a 24-hour stoppage, saying longer strikes would only cause further damage to the crisis-hit sector.

Proposed Temporary Arrangements

• Last week, IG Metall proposed a temporary arrangement that would allow employees in companies under economic pressure to make concessions, provided that the companies make binding commitments regarding investment and jobs.

Reporting and Editorial Information

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach, writing by Linda Pasquini, editing by Thomas Seythal)

Key Takeaways

  • IG Metall, representing about 3.7 million workers, demands 5 % more pay over 12 months plus job, location security and profit‑sharing in strong sectors (igmetall.de)
  • Employers’ counter‑offer: 1 % one‑off pay in July 2027 plus 1.3 % wage increase from July 2028—equates to just ~0.6 % per year, below inflation (igmetall.de)
  • IG Metall is now preparing 24‑hour warning strikes—the final escalation before open‑ended strikes—after more than 400,000 workers participated in earlier temporary walkouts (onvista.de)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is IG Metall calling for a 24-hour strike?
IG Metall is calling for a 24-hour strike due to a pay dispute and lack of progress in negotiations for a 5% wage increase.
Which companies are affected by the strike?
The strike affects companies including Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and Tata Steel.
What are the union's main demands?
The union demands a 5% wage increase, job and production site safeguards, and profit-sharing in strong sectors.
What have employers offered in response?
Employers propose a 1% one-off payment in July 2027 and a 1.3% wage increase from July 2028, with an option to withhold payment for struggling companies.
How many workers could be affected by the strike?
The strike could affect 3.7 million workers across Germany's auto and steel sectors.

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