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Caixabank to assess possible bid for BNP's Cetelem, newspaper reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Caixabank to assess possible bid for BNP's Cetelem, newspaper reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

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Caixabank Explores Acquisition of BNP's Cetelem Lending Unit in Spain and Portugal

Potential Acquisition Details and Market Context

Background of the Acquisition

MADRID, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Spanish lender Caixabank has hired Morgan Stanley to assess a potential acquisition of Cetelem, the Spanish and Portuguese consumer lending business owned by BNP Paribas, financial newspaper Expansion reported on Thursday.

Strategic Importance for Caixabank

• Caixabank, Spain's largest lender by domestic assets, would strengthen its consumer lending activities with the deal.

Trends in Spanish Consumer Lending

• Spanish consumer lending has recovered to highs not seen since before the global financial crisis, reflecting a shift in focus from mortgages to more profitable but riskier credit.

Stakeholder Responses

Comments from Involved Parties

• Caixabank, BNP Paribas and Cetelem declined to comment on the report.

• Morgan Stanley representatives were not immediately available to comment.

Sale Process and Valuation

BNP Paribas' Strategic Refocusing

• Expansion said that BNP Paribas launched the sale of Cetelem's consumer finance business as part of a strategic refocusing and invited prospective bidders to submit non-binding offers over the summer.

Estimated Deal Value

• Expansion said that the market estimates the value of the deal at between €900 million ($1 billion) and €1 billion.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Jesús AguadoEditing by David Goodman)

Key Takeaways

  • CaixaBank is pursuing a strategic expansion into consumer lending by evaluating a potential acquisition of Cetelem, BNP Paribas’s consumer finance unit in Spain and Portugal. This comes amid a rebound in Spanish consumer credit to pre‑crisis highs. (investing.com)
  • Valuation estimates for Cetelem range from €900 million to over €1 billion, though recent reports indicate Cetelem posted a €11.4 million loss by mid‑2026 and BNP Paribas has also engaged Goldman Sachs to solicit multiple bids. (theobjective.com)
  • BNP Paribas’s put‑up‑for‑sale consumer finance assets align with its strategic shift toward core businesses, while CaixaBank stands to bolster its consumer finance operations if it proceeds with the acquisition. (reports.invest.bnpparibas)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Caixabank considering acquiring?
Caixabank is considering acquiring Cetelem, the Spanish and Portuguese consumer lending business owned by BNP Paribas.
Which firm is advising Caixabank on the potential acquisition?
Morgan Stanley has been hired by Caixabank to assess the possible acquisition of Cetelem.
Why is Caixabank interested in Cetelem?
Acquiring Cetelem would strengthen Caixabank's consumer lending activities in Spain and Portugal.
What is the estimated value of the Cetelem deal?
The market estimates the value of the deal between €900 million ($1 billion) and €1 billion.
Why is BNP Paribas selling Cetelem's consumer finance business?
BNP Paribas is selling Cetelem as part of a strategic refocusing and has invited prospective bidders to submit offers.

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