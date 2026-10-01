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Tesla September registrations rise across Europe, extending recovery - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Tesla September registrations rise across Europe, extending recovery

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

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Tesla September Registrations Surge Across Europe, Signaling Strong Recovery

European Tesla Sales Show Robust Growth in September

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Registrations of new Tesla cars rose across several European markets in September, extending a rebound in the US electric vehicle maker's regional sales.

Country-Specific Registration Increases

Tesla registrations, a proxy for sales, rose 61.9% in France, 2.2% in Norway and 38.4% in Sweden from a year ago, data released by French car body PFA, Norway's data compiler OFV and Mobility Sweden showed on Thursday.

France

Tesla registrations rose 61.9% in France, according to data from PFA.

Norway

Norway saw a 2.2% increase in Tesla registrations, based on OFV data.

Sweden

In Sweden, Tesla registrations climbed 38.4%, as reported by Mobility Sweden.

Broader European Recovery Trends

The gains add to signs of a broader Tesla recovery in Europe after two years of declining sales. According to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, Tesla registrations across the European Union, Britain and the European Free Trade Association rose 43.3% between January and August, outpacing the broader battery-electric vehicle market, which grew 38.8% over the same period.

Factors Driving Tesla's Rebound

Tesla's rebound has been supported by easier year-ago comparisons, higher fuel prices, government incentives and growing consumer interest in electric vehicles.

Upcoming Data from Key Markets

Registration figures from Britain and Germany, Europe's two largest car markets, are due later this week and will provide a further indication of whether Tesla's recovery is gaining momentum across the region.

Anticipated Impact of UK and German Data

Market watchers are closely monitoring the upcoming data releases to assess the sustainability of Tesla's growth trend in Europe.

(Reporting by Amir Orusov in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Strong rebounds in key Nordic markets: Sweden registrations rose 38.4%, and even Norway, after recent volatility, posted a 2.2% gain in September (marketscreener.com).
  • France saw a substantial increase of 61.9% in Tesla registrations in September, reinforcing the company’s recovery in major Western European markets (ca.investing.com).
  • Through August, Tesla’s registration growth across the EU, UK, and EFTA—up 43.3%—outpaced the broader BEV market, which grew 38.8%, highlighting Tesla’s accelerating comeback in Europe (electrive.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Tesla registrations rise in France in September?
Tesla registrations in France increased by 61.9% in September compared to the previous year.
Which European countries saw an increase in Tesla registrations?
France, Norway, and Sweden all saw a rise in new Tesla car registrations in September.
What factors are driving Tesla's recovery in Europe?
Tesla's recovery is supported by favorable comparisons to last year, higher fuel prices, government incentives, and increased consumer interest in electric vehicles.
How did Tesla's registration growth compare to the overall electric vehicle market?
Between January and August, Tesla registrations rose by 43.3% in the EU, Britain, and EFTA, outpacing the overall battery-electric vehicle market, which grew by 38.8%.
When will registration data from Britain and Germany be available?
Registration figures from Britain and Germany, Europe's two largest car markets, are expected later this week.

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