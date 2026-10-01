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BBVA approves 16% increase in 2026 interim cash dividend - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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BBVA approves 16% increase in 2026 interim cash dividend

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

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BBVA Announces 16% Higher Interim Cash Dividend and €2 Billion Payout

BBVA's Record Dividend and Shareholder Remuneration Strategy

MADRID, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Spanish bank BBVA has approved a record interim cash dividend of €0.37 ($0.42) per share, a 16% increase on a year earlier, the euro zone's second-largest lender by market value said on Thursday.

Dividend Distribution Details

• In total, the bank will distribute approximately €2 billion to shareholders

Shareholder Remuneration Policy

• BBVA said the payout was in line with its shareholder remuneration policy, which targets distributing 40% to 50% of consolidated ordinary profit through dividends and, where appropriate, share buybacks

Medium-Term Strategic Targets

• When it announced its medium-term strategic targets in July 2025, BBVA estimated it would have €49 billion in core-quality capital (CET1), at least €13 billion of which would be used to fund organic growth, with the remaining roughly €36 billion allocated to shareholder remuneration

Recent Dividend Payments and Buybacks

Dividends Paid on 2025 Earnings

• Since then, the bank has paid €5.2 billion in dividends on 2025 earnings and completed two share buybacks: one for €993 million as part of its ordinary 2024 shareholder remuneration and another extraordinary buyback of €3.96 billion

Extraordinary Share Buyback Programme

First Tranche Nearing Completion

• In addition, it has announced a further extraordinary €2 billion share buyback programme, the first tranche of which is nearing completion

($1 = 0.8839 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • BBVA’s interim dividend of €0.37 gross per share for 2026 is the highest ever and up 16% from 2025, totaling approximately €2.0 billion in shareholder payouts (bbva.com).
  • The payment aligns with BBVA’s policy of distributing 40‑50% of consolidated ordinary profit via dividends and share buybacks (shareholdersandinvestors.bbva.com).
  • As of June 30, 2026, BBVA had a strong CET1 ratio of 12.90%, well above regulatory requirements, supporting its robust capital generation and capacity to sustain shareholder returns (shareholdersandinvestors.bbva.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is BBVA's 2026 interim cash dividend per share?
BBVA's 2026 interim cash dividend is €0.37 ($0.42) per share, up 16% from the previous year.
What is the total dividend payout approved by BBVA?
BBVA will distribute approximately €2 billion in its 2026 interim cash dividend payout to shareholders.
What percentage of profit does BBVA aim to distribute through dividends or buybacks?
BBVA targets distributing 40% to 50% of consolidated ordinary profit via dividends and share buybacks.
How much has BBVA paid in dividends on 2025 earnings?
BBVA has paid €5.2 billion in dividends on its 2025 earnings.
Has BBVA announced any share buyback programs?
Yes, BBVA has completed two buybacks totaling almost €5 billion and announced a further extraordinary €2 billion share buyback programme.

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