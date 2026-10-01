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Finance

French manufacturing expands at slower pace in September, PMI shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

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French Manufacturing Growth Slows in September as New Orders Drop, PMI Reveals

Overview of France's Manufacturing Sector in September

PMI Data and Sector Performance

Oct 1 (Reuters) - France's manufacturing sector expanded for a second straight month in September, although the pace of growth slowed as new orders fell, a business survey showed on Thursday.

S&P Global France Manufacturing PMI Figures

• The S&P Global France Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 50.6 points in September from 51.1 in August, said the S&P Global survey.

Understanding the PMI Threshold

• Any figure above 50 points marks an expansion in activity, while below 50 shows a contraction. 

• That final September manufacturing PMI was nevertheless stronger than the flash manufacturing PMI figure of 50.3 points.

Key Factors Impacting Manufacturing

Production, Orders, and Inflation

• S&P Global said there had been an increase in factory production, although new orders had fallen for the fifth successive month.

• It added that inflationary pressures remained a concern.

• Data published this week showed that French consumer prices had risen by more than expected, with the headline inflation figure standing at 3.4%.  

Expert Commentary

• "Against a backdrop of rising inflation, an intensification of the energy market crisis and a tightening of financial conditions, France's manufacturing sector managed to grow in September," said Joe Hayes, senior principal economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. 

• "It points to a striking degree of resilience, although falling new orders, inventory pullbacks and weak expectations raise questions about the durability of this expansion," he added.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • Manufacturing activity continues to expand, but growth slowed in September with PMI easing to 50.6 from 51.1 in August (investing.com).
  • New orders declined for a fifth consecutive month, raising doubts over the sustainability of the manufacturing rebound (investing.com).
  • Inflation remains a major headwind: consumer prices rose by 3.0% year‑on‑year (CPI) and 3.4% on a harmonised basis, driven by surging energy costs (insee.fr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was France's manufacturing PMI in September?
France's manufacturing PMI was 50.6 in September, down from 51.1 in August.
What does a PMI above 50 indicate?
A PMI above 50 indicates an expansion in manufacturing activity, while below 50 signals contraction.
Why did French manufacturing growth slow in September?
Growth slowed due to a decline in new orders and ongoing inflationary pressures.
How have inflation and energy affected French manufacturing?
Rising inflation and an intensifying energy crisis have challenged the sector, but some growth continues.
How did new orders in the French manufacturing sector perform?
New orders fell for the fifth consecutive month in September.

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