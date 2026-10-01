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Chinese refiners suspend October fuel exports, one cancels cargoes, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Chinese refiners suspend October fuel exports, one cancels cargoes, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

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Finance Oil Markets Energy News

Chinese Refiners Suspend October Fuel Exports, Tightening Global Supply

China's Suspension of Fuel Exports and Its Global Impact

By Trixie Yap, Siyi Liu and Chen Aizhu

Export Suspension Details

SINGAPORE, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Chinese refiners have suspended exports of oil products to regions beyond Hong Kong and Macau until further notice from Beijing, four people briefed on the matter said on Thursday.

Actions by Major Refiners

As China looks to safeguard domestic supplies, state oil major PetroChina cancelled on Wednesday a handful of its gasoline and jet fuel shipments that were planned for October, three of the sources said.

It had committed to most of these now-cancelled deals in the past two weeks, the three sources added.

Global Market Implications

The suspension of Chinese products exports will further constrain global markets that are grappling with the loss of supplies from the Middle East and Russia and could drive prices in some countries to new highs.

Domestic Policy and Refiner Actions

China started its week-long holiday on Thursday without giving the green light to major refiners at the world's largest refining hub to export oil products to regions outside of Hong Kong and Macau.

Refiner Responses During the Holiday

Another major refiner, privately controlled Zhejiang Petrochemical Corp (ZPC), skipped scheduling any oil product shipments during the holiday week, the fourth source said.

PetroChina, ZPC and the National Development and Reform Commission did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment amid the holiday break.

Uncertainty After the Holiday

It is not clear if Beijing would resume permitting refiners' exports after the holiday ends on October 7, the sources said, adding that it could depend on domestic fuel inventories and refining output.

Market Reaction

Asian diesel refining margins rebounded to the highest in a week at around $75 a barrel, with the October-November price spreads trading at a two-week peak on concerns of tighter supplies.

(Reporting by Trixie Yap and Siyi Liu; Editing by Clarence Fernandez, Florence Tan and Thomas Derpinghaus)

Key Takeaways

  • Exports of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel are halted for October, with PetroChina canceling recently committed shipments (uk.marketscreener.com)
  • The move comes during China’s Golden Week (Oct 1–7), with resumption unclear and contingent on domestic inventory and output (uk.marketscreener.com)
  • Asian diesel refining margins surged to around $75/barrel as supply tightens amid global losses from the Middle East and Russia (uk.marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why have Chinese refiners suspended oil product exports?
Chinese refiners suspended exports to safeguard domestic fuel supplies, as directed by Beijing.
Which areas are exempt from China's export suspension?
Exports to Hong Kong and Macau are exempt from the suspension.
Which companies have paused or cancelled exports?
State oil major PetroChina cancelled shipments, and Zhejiang Petrochemical Corp skipped scheduling exports.
How might the suspension impact global fuel markets?
The suspension may tighten global supply and push up fuel prices in affected regions.
Will China resume exports after the holiday?
It is unclear if exports will resume after October 7; this depends on domestic inventories and output.

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