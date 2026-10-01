GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
UK 30-year gilt yields surge to highest since 1998 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK 30-year gilt yields surge to highest since 1998

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

UK 30-Year Gilt Yields Hit Highest Level Since 1998 Amid Market Surge

Record-Breaking Movements in UK Government Bond Yields

30-Year Gilt Yields Surge to 25-Year High

LONDON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - British 30-year government bond yields surged to their highest since early 1998 on Thursday, following another sharp rise in U.S. Treasury yields even as oil prices steadied on renewed hopes of an end to the Iran war.

Details of Yield Increases

Thirty-year gilt yields rose as high as 6.029%, their highest since January 1998, and up 6 basis points on the day, according to LSEG data.

Comparative Yield Movements Across Maturities

Ten-year gilt yields hit the highest since July 2007, up 8 basis points at 5.509%, while five-year yields were at their highest since July 2008.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Suban Abdulla; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

Key Takeaways

  • The 30‑year gilt yield reached 6.029%, the highest since January 1998, rising 6 basis points on the day; 10‑year and 5‑year gilts also hit multi‑year highs (July 2007 and July 2008 respectively) (kiplinger.com).
  • U.S. Treasury yields also spiked—30‑year Treasuries near 20‑year highs and 10‑year Treasuries at multi‑year highs—driven by elevated inflation expectations tied to geopolitical unrest and oil price volatility (apnews.com).
  • The surge in gilt yields reflects mounting pressure on UK borrowing costs amid global bond sell‑off, with fiscal implications as higher yields increase the cost of debt servicing for the government (theweek.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused UK 30-year gilt yields to reach their highest since 1998?
A sharp rise in U.S. Treasury yields contributed to the surge in UK 30-year gilt yields.
How high did the UK 30-year gilt yield reach?
The UK 30-year gilt yield rose to 6.029%, its highest level since January 1998.
What were the changes in 10-year and 5-year gilt yields?
Ten-year gilt yields hit their highest since July 2007 at 5.509%, while five-year yields reached their highest since July 2008.
Did oil prices impact the UK gilt yields?
Oil prices steadied on hopes of an end to the Iran war, but the main driver of the yield surge was U.S. Treasury yields.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Estonia bans transit of Russian, Belarusian grain through its territory

Estonia bans transit of Russian, Belarusian grain through its territory

Image for Tesla September registrations rise across Europe, extending recovery

Tesla September registrations rise across Europe, extending recovery

Image for BBVA approves 16% increase in 2026 interim cash dividend

BBVA approves 16% increase in 2026 interim cash dividend

Image for Caixabank to assess possible bid for BNP's Cetelem, newspaper reports

Caixabank to assess possible bid for BNP's Cetelem, newspaper reports

Image for Spanish manufacturing returns to growth in September, PMI shows

Spanish manufacturing returns to growth in September, PMI shows

Image for Nokia and Iceye to make low-orbit satellite systems for defence, security

Nokia and Iceye to make low-orbit satellite systems for defence, security

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Oil steadies as Gulf exports recover, US-Iran diplomacy in focus
Oil steadies as Gulf exports recover, US-Iran diplomacy in focus
Image for EU questions Binance over continued operations despite wind-down order, FT reports
EU questions Binance over continued operations despite wind-down order, FT reports
Image for Sanofi to pay Regeneron up to $8 billion to add new antibodies under Dupixent partnership
Sanofi to pay Regeneron up to $8 billion to add new antibodies under Dupixent partnership
Image for UK's Nest pension picks Wellington in £3.5 billion emerging market active equity shift
UK's Nest pension picks Wellington in £3.5 billion emerging market active equity shift
Image for UK's Topps Tiles posts lower annual like-for-like sales, sees September rebound
UK's Topps Tiles posts lower annual like-for-like sales, sees September rebound
Image for UK's SSE posts 20% jump in first-half renewable energy output, reiterates outlook
UK's SSE posts 20% jump in first-half renewable energy output, reiterates outlook
Image for UK annual house price growth weakest since December 2025 after surprise September drop
UK annual house price growth weakest since December 2025 after surprise September drop
Image for Denmark's Pandora opens world's largest jewellery factory in Vietnam
Denmark's Pandora opens world's largest jewellery factory in Vietnam
Image for US investor Artisan urges UBS to quit Switzerland over capital rules
US investor Artisan urges UBS to quit Switzerland over capital rules
Image for Norway ready for high winter gas deliveries to Europe, Gassco says
Norway ready for high winter gas deliveries to Europe, Gassco says
Image for Russian manufacturing contracts slightly as job cuts hit fastest since May, PMI shows
Russian manufacturing contracts slightly as job cuts hit fastest since May, PMI shows
Image for Infineon opens $1.4 billion Thailand plant as country ramps up semiconductor push
Infineon opens $1.4 billion Thailand plant as country ramps up semiconductor push
View All Finance Posts