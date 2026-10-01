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Ukraine's 2026 budget, defence needs are covered, EU says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ukraine's 2026 budget, defence needs are covered, EU says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets European Union Ukraine

EU and Ukraine Secure 2026 Budget and Defence Funding, Plan for 2027 Finance

EU-Ukraine Financial Agreements and Future Planning

2026 Budget and Defence Funding Secured

BRUSSELS, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The European Commission and Ukraine said on Thursday they had identified the funds to cover the country's budget and defence needs for 2026 and agreed to swiftly unlock more cash for 2027.

"We will also begin work on identifying additional budgetary and defence needs," the European Union's executive body and Ukraine said in a joint statement.

Reliance on EU Loans and Current Financial Challenges

As it continues to fight against Russia's 2022 invasion, Ukraine is relying heavily on payouts from a €90 billion loan from the EU for this year and next.

Kyiv has been struggling to close a $27 billion funding gap to ensure it can still conduct combat operations at the start of 2027, Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi said on Wednesday.

Conditions and Reform Benchmarks for Funding

But Thursday's joint statement said funds had been identified to cover spending for the remainder of this year - although it also alluded to the need for Ukraine to meet the EU's political reform benchmarks to access all the cash.

"Today, through coordinated joint efforts, we have identified the means to cover Ukraine's budget and defence needs for 2026. We have also reconfirmed the steps needed to ensure their timely release," the statement said.

2027 Funding Plans and Negotiations

Ukraine and the EU Commission also agreed to "move forward swiftly with the allocation of €45 billion" from the EU loan for 2027, "subject to the established conditions".

Discussions on Loan Payouts and Official Statements

Bloomberg reported earlier the EU had rejected a request from Ukraine to speed up loan payouts to cover its unexpected shortfall, citing people familiar with the matter.

But an EU official familiar with the talks disputed that interpretation. "We have not closed any door," said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss confidential discussions.

"Today we had a very productive meeting that ended with a clear path forward that ensures the necessary means for 2026 and start work together on 2027."

Comments from Officials

A Commission spokesperson had no immediate comment and there was no immediate additional comment from Ukrainian officials.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8911 euros)

(Reporting by Nethra Sailesh in Bengaluru, Inti Landauro in Brussels; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Ukraine secured funding for its 2026 budget and defence needs?
Yes, the EU and Ukraine announced they have identified funds to cover Ukraine's 2026 budget and defence needs.
What is the source of the funding for Ukraine's budget?
Ukraine relies on a €90 billion loan from the European Union, with additional funds planned for 2027.
Are there conditions for Ukraine to access EU funds?
Yes, Ukraine must meet political reform benchmarks to fully access EU financial support.
What about Ukraine's funding for 2027?
The EU and Ukraine agreed to swiftly allocate €45 billion for 2027, subject to established conditions.
Did the EU reject Ukraine's request to speed up loan payouts?
EU officials dispute claims of a rejection, stating that discussions remain productive and ongoing.

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