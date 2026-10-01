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Putin says Western companies could get their Russian assets back if things go well - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Putin says Western companies could get their Russian assets back if things go well

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

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Putin: Western Firms May Recover Russian Assets Under Favourable Conditions

Putin's Statement on Western Companies' Russian Assets

Context of Asset Seizures

MOSCOW, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Western companies could get their Russian assets back if "a favourable scenario" came to pass.

The Kremlin chief was referring to the Russian state's decision to place a slew of European companies under what Moscow has called temporary external administration.  

Russia's Response to Western Actions

Speaking at the Valdai Forum of international experts, Putin said that Russia was merely responding in kind to the West's seizure of Russian assets.

Putin's Clarification on Nationalisation

"We have not nationalised anything from anyone. Yes, we are placing certain enterprises under external administration. But in some European countries, they have simply, in a blatant breach of every conceivable and inconceivable rule, seized huge enterprises from us – for example, in the Federal Republic of Germany," said Putin.

Prospects for Asset Recovery

Asked if European companies could have their assets returned if a favourable scenario unfolded, Putin said:  "Yes, they would get them back"

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Olesya Astakhova, Darya Korsunskaya, Anastasia Lyrchikova, Dmitry Antonov and Marina BobrovaEditing by Andrew Osborn )

Key Takeaways

  • Russia has placed operations of Western firms—Nestlé, Auchan, Metro, Lemana Pro, FM Logistic—under temporary external administration as of mid‑ to late‑September 2026 (euronews.com).
  • Putin emphasized that Russia has not nationalized these assets and claimed the actions mirror Western seizures of Russian assets abroad (apnews.com).
  • He said Western companies could have their assets returned under a “favourable scenario,” underlining the reversibility of Russia’s measures (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Putin say about Western companies' assets in Russia?
Putin said Western companies could get their Russian assets back if a favourable scenario occurred.
Why are Western assets under external administration in Russia?
Russia placed several European companies under external administration in response to the West's seizure of Russian assets.
Did Russia nationalise Western companies' assets?
Putin stated that Russia has not nationalised assets, but only placed them under external administration.
Is the return of assets guaranteed to Western companies?
Putin indicated that the return of assets depends on a favourable scenario unfolding between Russia and the West.

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