GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Temasek comfortable with current AI spending levels, executive says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Temasek comfortable with current AI spending levels, executive says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets AI Investment technology

Temasek Confident in AI Investments Amid Rising Hyperscaler Spending

Temasek's Perspective on AI and Hyperscaler Investment

By Paritosh Bansal

Temasek's Confidence in AI Buildout

BOSTON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Singapore's Temasek is not worried about the massive levels of spending from hyperscalers powering the AI buildout, its executive said on Thursday, as the state investor works to increase its exposure to the technology.

Speaking at the Reuters Investment USA event in Boston, Temasek's North America Head Jane Atherton said the companies funding the infrastructure believe the large-scale investments will yield risk-adjusted returns with the growing adoption of AI.

"Underpinning all of this AI buildout are some of the strongest balance sheets in the world... we remain incredibly positive on AI," Atherton said.

Market Environment and Spending Concerns

Impact of Monetary Policy and Bond Selloff

A selloff in global bonds and expectations of tighter monetary policy have called into question the sustainability of the enormous spending commitments undertaken by tech giants in a high-interest rate era.

Forecasts for Hyperscaler Capex

Analysts have forecast hyperscaler capex to surpass over $1 trillion by 2027, driven predominantly by the need to fund costly chips and data centers to satisfy massive amounts of compute.

Temasek's Portfolio and AI Strategy

Current Holdings and Major Investments

Temasek, which owns stakes in Anthropic and OpenAI, is one of the world's largest state investors with overall holdings valued at about $400 billion.

The firm's holdings in the US accounts for 26% of the portfolio, with significant stakes in companies spanning financial services and technology, counting BlackRock, Mastercard and Nvidia among its major investments.

Future AI Investment Plans

Temasek laid out plans earlier this year to increase its investment in the AI ecosystem to as much as 15% of the portfolio over the next five years, from about 6% now.

AI Safety and Regulatory Concerns

Debate Over Speed of AI Development

The conversation around the speed of AI development has taken center stage after leading companies have called for a slowdown, warning that rapid advances could risk spelling the end of humanity.

Role of Governments and Companies

Atherton said the question of AI safety needed to be addressed by governments and the companies developing the technology.

Pricing Existential Risk

"I really don't know how you price the end of humanity, except that if it happens, it won't really matter," Atherton said.

(Reporting by Paritosh Bansal in Boston and Utkarsh Shetti in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Key Takeaways

  • Temasek not concerned about hyperscalers’ AI spending, confident in their balance-sheet strength (via Jane Atherton) (events.reutersevents.com)
  • Hyperscaler capex projected to approach $1 trillion by 2027, underlining the scale of AI infrastructure investment (datacenterdynamics.com)
  • Temasek’s AI-related exposure stands at 6% of its portfolio now, with a goal of reaching up to 15% by end‑March 2031 (temasek.com.sg)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Temasek comfortable with the current levels of AI spending?
Temasek believes the large-scale AI investments by companies with strong balance sheets will yield risk-adjusted returns as AI adoption grows.
How much of Temasek’s portfolio is allocated to AI investments?
Temasek plans to increase its AI portfolio allocation to up to 15% over the next five years, from about 6% currently.
What concerns exist about the sustainability of AI spending?
Analysts question the sustainability of large AI capex due to high interest rates and a selloff in global bonds.
Which major AI companies is Temasek invested in?
Temasek owns stakes in leading AI companies such as Anthropic and OpenAI.
What role does AI safety play in Temasek’s investment outlook?
Temasek's executive emphasized that AI safety concerns should be addressed by both governments and technology companies.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Oil prices rise $3 after China suspends fuel exports

Oil prices rise $3 after China suspends fuel exports

Image for Yields fall after US 10-year hits highest since 2002; stocks, euro also decline

Yields fall after US 10-year hits highest since 2002; stocks, euro also decline

Image for Merz warns of more Russian hybrid attacks as he reaffirms support for Ukraine

Merz warns of more Russian hybrid attacks as he reaffirms support for Ukraine

Image for New French sugar tax proposal a 'sham,' food industry group says

New French sugar tax proposal a 'sham,' food industry group says

Image for Bond selloff could mean outsized portfolio changes at quarter's end 

Bond selloff could mean outsized portfolio changes at quarter's end 

Image for Tesla September registrations rise across Europe, extending recovery

Tesla September registrations rise across Europe, extending recovery

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Soccer-Man City should face consequences if guilty, says British PM spokesperson
Soccer-Man City should face consequences if guilty, says British PM spokesperson
Image for Soccer-MP seeks HMRC answers on tax implications of Manchester City ruling
Soccer-MP seeks HMRC answers on tax implications of Manchester City ruling
Image for Airtel Money plans one of London's largest IPOs in years (Sept 23)
Airtel Money plans one of London's largest IPOs in years (Sept 23)
Image for Putin says Russia won't supply diesel to global markets until sanctions are lifted
Putin says Russia won't supply diesel to global markets until sanctions are lifted
Image for Putin says Western companies could get their Russian assets back if things go well
Putin says Western companies could get their Russian assets back if things go well
Image for Ukraine deploys FP-7 tactical ballistic missile in combat for first time, Zelenskiy says
Ukraine deploys FP-7 tactical ballistic missile in combat for first time, Zelenskiy says
Image for Exclusive-BAE weighs bid for Robin Radar in possible $2.3 billion deal, sources say
Exclusive-BAE weighs bid for Robin Radar in possible $2.3 billion deal, sources say
Image for Sanofi, Regeneron expand tie-up with $8 billion drug-development deal, settle legal dispute
Sanofi, Regeneron expand tie-up with $8 billion drug-development deal, settle legal dispute
Image for FTSE 100 drops to three-month low as surging yields hit risk appetite
FTSE 100 drops to three-month low as surging yields hit risk appetite
Image for Accenture's forecast eases AI disruption fears, lifts battered IT services stocks
Accenture's forecast eases AI disruption fears, lifts battered IT services stocks
Image for Exclusive-German government raises forecasts for 2026 and 2027, source says
Exclusive-German government raises forecasts for 2026 and 2027, source says
Image for Exclusive-US tells France and Germany to release diesel stocks or face US export ban, sources say
Exclusive-US tells France and Germany to release diesel stocks or face US export ban, sources say
View All Finance Posts