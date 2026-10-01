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US Energy Secretary Wright 'highly confident' Europe will release diesel stocks - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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US Energy Secretary Wright 'highly confident' Europe will release diesel stocks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

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US Energy Secretary Confident Europe Will Release Diesel Stocks Soon

US Urges Europe to Release Diesel Inventories Amid Soaring Fuel Prices

Energy Secretary's Statement on Diesel Stocks

Oct 1 (Reuters) - US Energy Secretary Chris Wright told Fox News on Thursday that he was "highly confident" Europe could help ease soaring global fuel prices by drawing down emergency diesel inventories to help ease soaring global fuel prices, adding: "I think we have some positive news coming."

US Administration's Pressure on European Allies

Calls for Coordinated Release of Diesel

The Trump administration has told Germany and France to draw down emergency diesel inventories to help ease soaring global fuel prices or face a potential US diesel export ban, according to three people close to the discussions.

Importance of Timing for Diesel Release

"Europe can help the situation as well, and I'm highly confident they will. This is a time for a coordinated release of diesel stores as we go into to harvest season and we go into winter heating oil season. Now's the time to bring more diesel to the market, and that diesel is available. I think we have some positive news coming," Wright said. 

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols, editing by Caitlin Webber)

Key Takeaways

  • US Secretary Wright is “highly confident” Europe will release diesel stocks to stabilize fuel prices, signaling upcoming positive developments
  • The Trump administration has pressured Germany and France to tap emergency diesel reserves or potentially face a US diesel export ban, according to Reuters sources
  • Europe currently holds substantial emergency diesel stocks—Germany and France account for about one-third of EU reserves—and EU bodies affirm supplies remain sufficient, despite high prices and tight markets

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the US Energy Secretary say about Europe's diesel stocks?
US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said he is highly confident Europe will release emergency diesel inventories to help ease global fuel prices.
Why is there pressure on Europe to release diesel stocks?
The US has urged Germany and France to draw down emergency diesel inventories to help lower global fuel prices and avoid a potential US diesel export ban.
How could releasing diesel stocks affect global fuel prices?
Releasing additional diesel to the market is expected to ease soaring global fuel prices, particularly during harvest and winter heating seasons.
Which countries were specifically asked to release diesel stocks?
Germany and France were specifically asked by the US administration to release emergency diesel inventories.
What seasons are contributing to higher global diesel demand?
The harvest season and winter heating oil season are increasing global diesel demand and contributing to higher prices.

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