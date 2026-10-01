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Global M&A deal rush fades in third quarter as rising borrowing costs bite - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Global M&A deal rush fades in third quarter as rising borrowing costs bite

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

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Global M&A Deal Volume Down 41% in Q3 2026 as Costs Increase

By Anousha Sakoui and Echo Wang

Q3 2026 M&A Activity and Market Trends

LONDON/NEW YORK, Oct 1 (Reuters) - M&A activity in the last three months totalled $993 billion, down 41% compared to the second quarter of 2026, marking the first quarter to fall below $1 trillion since the second quarter of 2025, according to LSEG data.

Major Deals and Megadeals Overview

Banca Monte dei Paschi's $32 billion bid for Banco BPM and Gold Fields $25.7 billion bid for Northern Star Resources were among the 10 deals over $10 billion announced in the third quarter, the lowest number of quarterly megadeals since the fourth quarter of 2024.

Economic Factors Impacting M&A

While the boom in artificial intelligence and data centre building has lifted the outlook for economic growth, surging energy costs have been fanning inflation and pushing expectations higher about where interest rates will settle.

The ​benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield hit 5.34% on Thursday, its highest level since 2002, after posting the biggest quarterly rise this century in the three months to September.

Expert Insights on Valuations and Slowdown

"At the margins [higher yields] makes valuations sometimes a little tougher," said John Collins, global head of M&A at Morgan Stanley. "That said, the impact is hard to quantify, so I'm not ready to call a slowdown based on what we are seeing."

So far this year worldwide M&A is up 28% to $3.9 trillion, the highest level in the period since 2001, while the number of deals fell 8%, levels not seen since 2020.

“Corporates are still looking for scale or access to markets and technologies they are not in," said Carsten Woehrn, Goldman Sachs' co-head of M&A in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

He sees total deal value exceeding the 2021 peak if the pace continues.

"Megadeals are continuing and we’ve seen significant activity since the summer," Woehrn said. "Boards feel a greater urgency to pull the trigger on strategic deals.”

Technology Sector and Regional M&A Trends

Historic levels of investment in the technology sector have bolstered deals, with strategic stake purchases in those companies accounting for about one quarter of global M&A so far this year. Earlier this year, both Claude maker Anthropic and ChatGPT maker OpenAI raised tens of billions of US dollars from investors.

Regional Performance: US, Europe, and Asia Pacific

While US and European dealmaking fell sharply in the last three months, Asia Pacific M&A totalled $242 billion, up 8% from the second quarter and up 36% from the same period last year.

This has been the strongest year to date for global private equity-backed dealmaking by value since records began in 1980, but the third quarter also saw a slowdown versus the same period last year.

Cross-border dealmaking remains a strong theme this year to date, up 32% on the same period last year. "We're seeing a fair amount of appetite from US companies thinking about acquisitions in Europe for the first time, taking advantage of a strong dollar. In reverse, you're seeing people considering investment in the U.S. to take advantage of the potentially higher growth opportunity in the country," said Charlie Bouckaert, JPMorgan’s global head of M&A.

Trillion Dollar IPOs and Dealmaking

TRILLION DOLLAR IPOs AND DEALMAKING

IPO Activity and Market Impact

New listings, particularly in the technology sector, have fuelled M&A giving the companies new currency to buy up rivals. SpaceX acquired AI coding startup Cursor just days after its blockbuster Nasdaq debut, which saw its valuation surge to more than $2 trillion.

"One of the drivers of activity is that being larger may help companies navigate transition in AI better," Collins said.

The June IPO of Elon Musk's SpaceX helped drive $215 billion worth of initial public offerings, excluding SPACs, priced globally in the year to date, the highest level since 2021, from a lower number of deals than in the same period last year.

Recent Stock Sales and Caution Among Investors

In the last three months, stock sales raised US$284 billion, 26% less than the proceeds raised across equity capital markets during the second quarter, though marking a 39% increase from third quarter of 2025, thanks to offerings from SK Hynix and Intel.

Some bankers did sound a note of caution however that some investors were taking more of a pause when approaching some technology and AI-related deals.

"Until about 10 days ago, no one seemed to worry about the midterms, but with rising diesel prices and rates and a risk of a change in political direction, it is prompting caution, ” said Andreas Bernstorff, global head of equity capital markets at BNP Paribas.

IPO Delays and Future Outlook

In recent weeks some IPOs have been delayed as higher interest rates and setbacks in the data center ecosystem threaten to derail a slew of new issues from the sector. Even with the uncertainty ahead, bankers remain confident. “Strong secular trends (such as AI) are driving activity, and we expect 2027 to be another robust year,” Bouckaert said.

(Reporting by Anousha Sakoui in London and Echo Wang in New York. Editing by Elisa Martinuzzi and Aurora Ellis)

Key Takeaways

  • Global M&A in Q3 2026 dropped 41% quarter‑on‑quarter to $993 billion, the first sub‑$1 trillion quarter since Q2 2025, according to LSEG data. (axios.com)
  • The number of mega‑deals (>$10 billion) hit its lowest quarterly level since Q4 2024, with standout bids from Monte dei Paschi and Gold Fields. (axios.com)
  • Q3’s bond market surge saw the 10‑year US Treasury yield reach ~5.34%, its highest since 2002, severely raising borrowing costs and complicating deal valuations. (investing.com)
  • Despite the Q3 slowdown, YTD global M&A is up around 28%, nearing a record annual total, buoyed by AI, tech IPOs, and cross‑border deal appetite. (axios.com)
  • Asia‑Pacific deal values rose: Q3 posted approximately $242 billion, up 8% from Q2 and 36% year‑on‑year, highlighting regional divergence in deal activity. (axios.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did global M&A activity slow down in the third quarter of 2026?
M&A activity declined due to rising borrowing costs, surging energy prices, and higher interest rate expectations, resulting in a 41% drop from the previous quarter.
Which sectors contributed most to M&A deals in 2026?
The technology sector led global M&A activity, with significant investments and strategic stake purchases, including major IPOs of tech companies.
How did the Asia Pacific region perform in M&A activity?
Asia Pacific M&A rose 8% from the previous quarter and 36% year-over-year, showing the strongest results among global regions.
What is the trend in cross-border dealmaking in 2026?
Cross-border dealmaking is up 32% year-over-year, fueled by US and European companies seeking market opportunities internationally.
What was the trend in IPO activity during Q3 2026?
Global IPO proceeds reached $284 billion in the last three months, 26% lower than the previous quarter but 39% higher than Q3 2025.

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