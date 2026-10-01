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EU wants coordinated approach with US on lowering diesel prices, Sefcovic says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU wants coordinated approach with US on lowering diesel prices, Sefcovic says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

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EU and US Discuss Coordinated Approach to Stabilize Diesel Prices

Talks on Diesel Supply and Pricing Between EU and US Officials

By David Lawder

Background on Diesel Price Spikes

MILWAUKEE, Oct 1 (Reuters) - European Union trade chief Maros Sefcovic said on Thursday that he discussed tight diesel supplies and price spikes with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and expressed Europe's desire for a coordinated approach to lowering prices.

Concerns Over Export Restrictions

Sefcovic told reporters at the G20 trade ministers meeting that any move to restrict diesel exports would be unexpected and have detrimental effects on Europe's economic performance.

Reuters reported earlier that the Trump administration has told France and Germany that they faced US diesel export restrictions if they failed to release the fuel from their strategic reserves.

Commitments and Ongoing Dialogue

Sefcovic said he and Greer did not go into great detail on the topic, adding that Europe had exceeded its commitment to buy US energy under last year's trade agreement struck in Turnberry, Scotland.

Focus on Coordination and Supply Security

"We clearly decided to stay in close touch to avoid any surprises here," Sefcovic said of the diesel discussions. "And I understand that there is the intention and definitely strong preference from the European side for a coordinated approach and for finding the solutions, which I think would be first and foremost, secure the supply" for citizens on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.

"We have every interest in working together on lowering the prices, be it on diesel or also other products from oil and gas supplies," he added.

US Perspective on Diesel Reserves

Earlier, Greer told Bloomberg TV that he had discussed the diesel issue with European counterparts in Milwaukee and expressed the Trump administration's desire for them to release more diesel reserves.

(Reporting by David LawderEditing by Bill Berkrot)

Key Takeaways

  • Šefčovič discussed diesel shortages and soaring prices with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer at the G20 trade ministers meeting, calling for joint action to ensure secure fuel supply and reduce costs on both sides of the Atlantic. (Reuters) (investing.com)
  • He cautioned that unexpected restrictions on diesel exports by the U.S. could undermine Europe’s economic performance, emphasizing the importance of avoiding surprises through close coordination. (investing.com)
  • Šefčovič noted Europe has already exceeded its energy purchase commitments under the Turnberry agreement (July 2025), reinforcing the EU's willingness to uphold its side of the transatlantic energy pact. (sciencedirect.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What issue did EU and US officials discuss regarding diesel?
They discussed tight diesel supplies, price spikes, and the need for a coordinated approach to lower prices.
Why is a coordinated strategy on diesel prices important for the EU?
A coordinated approach helps secure diesel supply and avoids unexpected export restrictions that could harm Europe’s economy.
What did the Trump administration warn France and Germany about?
The US warned of potential diesel export restrictions if France and Germany did not release diesel from strategic reserves.
Have EU countries met their commitments under the energy trade agreement?
Yes, the EU has exceeded its commitment to buy US energy under the previous year’s trade agreement.
What was the main outcome of the EU-US trade talks on diesel?
Both sides agreed to stay in close contact and work together on solutions to stabilize and lower diesel prices.

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