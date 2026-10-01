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Soccer-Man City should face consequences if guilty, says British PM spokesperson

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

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British PM's Office Urges Consequences for Manchester City if Financial Breaches Proven

Manchester City Faces Scrutiny Over Financial Rule Breaches

Prime Minister's Response to Financial Allegations

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Manchester City should face the "appropriate consequences" if wrongdoing is established, a spokesperson for British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on Thursday, a day after he expressed concern about City's owners potentially selling the club.

Details of the Financial Breaches

Independent Commission Findings

City face the possibility of severe sanctions after being found guilty by an independent commission of serious breaches of the Premier League's financial rules. The club have denied wrongdoing and said they will appeal.

Role of City's Owners in Manchester

Burnham, the former mayor of Greater Manchester, told the BBC on Wednesday that City's Abu Dhabi-based owners had been "a huge partner in the building of modern Manchester" and in turning the club into a global force.

"I would be really concerned to lose them," Burnham said, referring to media speculation that the case could ultimately lead to a change of ownership.

Official Statements and Ongoing Process

Number 10's Position

A Number 10 spokesperson said Burnham had made clear that the process remained ongoing and independent.

"As the prime minister made clear, the initial judgment is serious and there can’t be any suggestion that anyone is above the rules. He also stressed that it is an ongoing independent process," the spokesperson said.

Importance of Due Process

"It is essential that it is allowed to run its course and the outcome respected. If wrongdoing is established, those responsible should face the appropriate consequences."

Next Steps for Manchester City

City have until Friday to lodge an appeal against the ruling.

(Reporting by Chiranjit Ojha in KolkataEditing by Toby Davis)

Key Takeaways

  • An independent commission ruled Manchester City guilty of over 100 financial rule breaches spanning 2009–10 to 2017–18, involving artificial inflation of revenue by over £900 million via “sham” contracts and failure to co‑operate during the investigation (independent.co.uk)
  • Manchester City denies the allegations, has described the verdict as unsafe, and will lodge an appeal by the Friday, October 2 deadline (the-independent.com)
  • A Downing Street spokesperson reiterated that the process must remain independent and run its course, and that if wrongdoing is upheld, those responsible should face appropriate consequences (aboutmanchester.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Manchester City accused of?
Manchester City has been found guilty by an independent commission of serious breaches of the Premier League's financial rules.
What has Manchester City's response been to the allegations?
Manchester City has denied any wrongdoing and stated their intention to appeal the decision.
What did the British Prime Minister’s spokesperson say about the case?
The spokesperson said that if wrongdoing is established, those responsible should face appropriate consequences, and the independent process should be respected.
What concerns has Andy Burnham expressed about Manchester City’s ownership?
Andy Burnham expressed concern about the possibility of City's Abu Dhabi-based owners selling the club, citing their positive impact on the city.
What is the next step for Manchester City in the process?
Manchester City has until Friday to lodge an appeal against the ruling.

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