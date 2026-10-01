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Putin says Russia won't supply diesel to global markets until sanctions are lifted - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Putin says Russia won't supply diesel to global markets until sanctions are lifted

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

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Finance Energy Markets Sanctions Russia

Putin: Russia Halts Diesel Exports to World Until Sanctions Are Lifted

Russia's Diesel Export Ban and Global Impact

Putin's Announcement at the Valdai Forum

MOSCOW, Oct 1 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia will not supply its diesel to global energy markets until sanctions against Moscow are lifted.

Speaking at the Valdai Forum of international Russia experts in Moscow, Putin said that Ukraine had "partially achieved its objectives" with strikes on Russian oil refineries that he said had cost Russia 1% of its gross domestic product.

Russia's Response to Ukrainian Strikes

But Russia was now responding in kind, he said.

International Reactions and Market Effects

US Perspective on Diesel Shortages

US President Donald Trump said last month that Ukrainian attacks on Russian production facilities were causing a global diesel shortage and pushing up prices, and urged Kyiv to halt them.

Putin's Justification for the Ban

Putin said Russia has enough diesel, "but it won't reach global markets because of the bans and sanctions in place against our oil and petroleum products".

Consequences for Global Energy Markets

Extension of Russia's Diesel Export Ban

Russia this week extended a ban on diesel exports for fuel producers until the end of October, adding further strain to a global energy market already rattled by wars and supply shortages.

Impact on US Diesel Prices

Political and Economic Implications

Diesel prices in the US have shot to records over $6.50 a gallon as the wars in Iran and Ukraine constrain deliveries of fuel, a political risk for Trump ahead of the US midterm elections.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Olesya Astakhova, Darya Korsunskaya, Anastasia Lyrchikova and Marina Bobrova; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia has extended its diesel export ban for producers until October 31, deepening global supply constraints and driving U.S. diesel prices to record highs above $6.50 a gallon (themoscowtimes.com)
  • Putin’s remarks at the Valdai Forum underline that Russia’s diesel exports are effectively hostage to the lifting of sanctions, with Kremlin spokesman Peskov echoing that international diesel markets will only be ‘saturated’ if sanctions barriers are removed (spglobal.com)
  • The combined effects of Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries and ongoing conflicts like the Iran war are disrupting diesel production and refining capacity, amplifying price inflation and straining energy-dependent economies globally (themoscowtimes.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Russia halting diesel exports to global markets?
Russia is halting diesel exports until sanctions against its oil and petroleum products are lifted, according to President Putin.
How have Ukrainian attacks affected Russian oil production?
Putin stated Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries cost Russia 1% of its GDP and led to retaliatory measures.
How are global diesel prices being impacted?
Diesel prices have surged, with US prices reaching over $6.50 per gallon due to constrained fuel supply from wars and sanctions.
When will Russia resume diesel exports?
Russia has extended its diesel export ban for fuel producers through the end of October, contingent on removal of sanctions.

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