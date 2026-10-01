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Polish president says he signed windfall tax bill - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Polish president says he signed windfall tax bill

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

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Polish President Signs Windfall Tax Bill Targeting Energy Companies' Profits

Overview of the Windfall Tax Legislation

Presidential Approval and Legislative Background

WARSAW, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Polish President Karol Nawrocki said on Thursday evening he signed a windfall tax bill which will be imposed on energy companies.

Parliamentary Approval and Targeted Companies

• The Polish parliament approved the bill to tax windfall profits generated by oil and gas companies which have benefited from surging margins amid supply shocks due to the Middle East war.

Tax Structure and Revenue Provisions

• The bill assumes that 2026 revenues on sales of fuels exceeding the previous year average by 20% would be taxed at 60%.

Government Plans for Tax Proceeds

• Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that if the bill becomes law, he would use proceeds to lower fuel prices at the pump.

Constitutional Concerns and Previous Bill Version

• Nawrocki referred a previous version of the bill to the country's constitutional court, pointing to concerns about its retroactive nature and potential effect on consumers.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk and Alan Charlish)

Key Takeaways

  • Windfall tax applies to excess profits from March–December 2026, defined as revenues above 2025 margins plus 20%, at a 60% rate (gov.pl).
  • Revenue estimated at around PLN 4 billion will offset VAT and excise relief under the “Ceny Paliwa Niżej” protective package (gov.pl).
  • President Nawrocki had earlier referred a previous version of the bill to the Constitutional Tribunal due to retroactivity concerns, but the signed version addresses some constitutional issues (redakcja.www.gov.pl).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new windfall tax bill signed by Poland's president?
The windfall tax bill imposes a 60% tax on 2026 energy company revenues exceeding the prior year's average by 20%.
Which companies are affected by Poland's windfall tax?
The tax targets oil and gas companies that have seen increased profits due to global supply shocks.
How will the proceeds from the windfall tax be used?
The Polish Prime Minister stated the proceeds would be used to lower fuel prices at the pump.
Why did President Nawrocki previously refer the bill to the constitutional court?
He had concerns about the bill's retroactive aspects and its potential impact on consumers.
What prompted the windfall tax on Polish energy companies?
Profits surged for energy companies amid supply shocks caused by the war in the Middle East.

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