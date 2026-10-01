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Exclusive-BAE weighs bid for Robin Radar in possible $2.3 billion deal, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Exclusive-BAE weighs bid for Robin Radar in possible $2.3 billion deal, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

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Finance Markets Mergers & Acquisitions Defence technology

BAE Systems Weighs $2.3 Billion Bid for Robin Radar in Defence Sector Deal

Potential Acquisition and Industry Implications

By Amy-Jo Crowley

Early Bidding Activity

LONDON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - BAE Systems is among the potential bidders that are in the early stages of exploring an offer for Robin Radar Systems, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

CVC and Blackstone are also exploring making an offer for the Dutch drone detection company, two of the people said, adding that an offer by the private equity firms over the summer was rejected ahead of the sale process.

Other potential bidders include private equity firms Advent and EQT, one of the people added. Reuters is first to report the names of bidders interested in Robin Radar. 

Sale Process and Valuation

Dutch investment firm Parcom, Robin Radar's owner, is working with JPMorgan to launch a sale process later this year that could value the Delft-based group at about €2 billion ($2.26 billion), two of the people said. 

Responses from Involved Parties

BAE said it does not comment on rumour or speculation.

Parcom did not respond to requests for comment. Spokespeople for CVC and Blackstone declined to comment. 

Robin Radar said it would not comment on "confidential shareholder processes".

"If we have anything to report regarding the shareholder structure at any point, we will do so with due care," it said. 

Advent, EQT and JPMorgan declined to comment. The potential sale of Robin Radar was first reported in June by Dutch media. 

Defence Sector Context

Dealmaking in the defence sector is being closely scrutinised, as Europe pursues greater digital sovereignty, with governments seeking to retain domestic or European control over critical cloud, data and digital infrastructure. 

Strategic Preferences and Regulatory Environment

Parcom, which bought Robin Radar in 2024, would prefer a European strategic or private equity investor to develop its technology for Europe's benefit, a second source said.

The Dutch government in May blocked ‌US-based Kyndryl’s €100 million takeover of cloud services provider Solvinity on public interest and national security concerns. 

It was the first time the Dutch Investment Screening Bureau has blocked a US acquisition since it was set up in 2020.

Robin Radar’s Evolution and Technology

Robin Radar, founded in 2010, started out building small airport radars to detect flocks of birds to prevent strikes on military planes but has since moved into anti-drone technology. 

The Netherlands last year bought 100 early-warning radars made by Robin Radar to help detect approaching drones after sightings near an airport and air force base.

Its technology has also been used to protect live events such as the 2026 FIFA World Cup and Paris Olympic Games in 2024.

($1 = 0.8863 euros)  

(Reporting by Amy-Jo Crowley in London; Additional reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Anousha Sakoui and Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • BAE Systems, CVC, Blackstone, Advent and EQT are early-stage bidders for Robin Radar Systems, valued at about €2 billion (~$2.26 billion) in the sale process led by Parcom and JPMorgan – Reuters report on Oct 1 2026.
  • Robin Radar, a Dutch leader in bird‑tracking‑turned‑drone‑detection technology, has seen rapid growth—revenues leapt from €5.5 million in 2020 to €43 million in 2023, driven by defense contracts including a sizable Dutch MoD order for IRIS radars destined for Ukraine – Defense News (Sept 2025).
  • The sale comes amid Europe’s push for technological sovereignty in defence; governments are scrutinizing deals involving US bidders, as seen in the Dutch government blocking Kyndryl’s €100 million takeover of Solvinity earlier in 2026 – Reuters background and analyst commentary.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the potential bidders for Robin Radar?
Potential bidders include BAE Systems, CVC, Blackstone, Advent, and EQT.
What is the estimated value of Robin Radar in this deal?
Robin Radar is estimated to be valued at about €2 billion ($2.3 billion).
Why is the Robin Radar sale attracting close scrutiny?
The sale is scrutinised as Europe seeks digital sovereignty and control over critical defence and digital infrastructure.
What products does Robin Radar specialize in?
Robin Radar specializes in drone detection technology and early-warning radars for security.
Who owns Robin Radar and who is handling the sale?
Dutch investment firm Parcom owns Robin Radar and is working with JPMorgan to conduct the sale process.

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