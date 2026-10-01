GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Airbus staff in Spain vote in favour of deal after weeks of strikes - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Airbus staff in Spain vote in favour of deal after weeks of strikes

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Labour Aerospace

Airbus Spain Staff Approve Deal Ending Strikes with Wages and Remote Work Gains

Details of the Airbus Spain Labor Agreement

Background of the Strikes

MADRID, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Airbus staff in Spain voted to support a proposal to end months of stop-and-start strike action on Thursday, unions said in a statement.

Key Issues Leading to Industrial Action

• The deal included recovering lost purchasing power on top of inflation-linked wage increases, flexibility in holidays and a return to 40% remote working, according to a document outlining the proposal seen by Reuters.

• Strike action began in July over issues including sub-inflation pay rises, tighter attendance monitoring and requirements for office staff to spend ​more time on site.

• An initial offer was rejected in late August, prompting workers to resume their strike.

Voting Results and Workforce Participation

• A total of 87% of the workforce participated in the referendum on the preliminary deal reached with unions on September 4, according to the statement, with 20.26% voting against the proposal and 2.98% abstaining.

Company Response and Operations

Airbus Official Statement

• Airbus declined to comment, saying it did not yet have official information.

Airbus Presence in Spain

• Airbus, which employs around 14,500 workers in Spain, has eight sites in the country producing military transport planes and ​parts for commercial aircraft and satellites.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Victoria WalderseeEditing by Nick Zieminski)

Key Takeaways

  • An estimated 76.8% of employees accepted the deal in a strong turnout of over 13,500 voters, with just 20.3% opposed and 3.0% abstaining, clearing the path to resolve the strike (europapress.es).
  • The agreement includes real‑inflation wage restoration (7.95% over four years), annual adjustments tied to CPI plus 2% (1.95% in 2029), full telework arrangements, and recovery of lost purchasing power (europapress.es).
  • Spain accounts for roughly 14,000 Airbus employees across eight sites, and the strike—driven by pay, remote work, attendance and holiday demands—began in July and escalated in August before the deal was struck in early September (marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the main reason for the Airbus staff strikes in Spain?
The strikes began over sub-inflation pay rises, tighter attendance monitoring, and increased requirements for office staff to work onsite.
What were the key terms of the new deal for Airbus staff in Spain?
The deal included wage increases linked to inflation, recovered purchasing power, holiday flexibility, and a return to 40% remote working.
How many Airbus staff participated in the vote on the new agreement?
A total of 87% of the workforce participated in the referendum.
When did the strike action by Airbus staff in Spain start?
Strike action began in July due to worker concerns over pay and office requirements.
How many sites does Airbus operate in Spain?
Airbus operates eight sites in Spain producing military transport planes and parts for commercial aircraft and satellites.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for US Energy Secretary Wright 'highly confident' Europe will release diesel stocks

US Energy Secretary Wright 'highly confident' Europe will release diesel stocks

Image for Ukraine's 2026 budget, defence needs are covered, EU says

Ukraine's 2026 budget, defence needs are covered, EU says

Image for Temasek comfortable with current AI spending levels, executive says

Temasek comfortable with current AI spending levels, executive says

Image for EU wants coordinated approach with US on lowering diesel prices, Sefcovic says

EU wants coordinated approach with US on lowering diesel prices, Sefcovic says

Image for Polish president says he signed windfall tax bill

Polish president says he signed windfall tax bill

Image for Exclusive-German government raises growth forecasts for 2026 and 2027, source says

Exclusive-German government raises growth forecasts for 2026 and 2027, source says

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Investors file UK lawsuit against social housing firm Home REIT
Investors file UK lawsuit against social housing firm Home REIT
Image for Soccer-Man City should face consequences if guilty, says British PM spokesperson
Soccer-Man City should face consequences if guilty, says British PM spokesperson
Image for Analysis-David Ellison's appointment of Kreiz brings cost-cutter to Paramount-Warner Bros Discovery
Analysis-David Ellison's appointment of Kreiz brings cost-cutter to Paramount-Warner Bros Discovery
Image for Soccer-MP seeks HMRC answers on tax implications of Manchester City ruling
Soccer-MP seeks HMRC answers on tax implications of Manchester City ruling
Image for Airtel Money plans one of London's largest IPOs in years (Sept 23)
Airtel Money plans one of London's largest IPOs in years (Sept 23)
Image for Putin says Russia won't supply diesel to global markets until sanctions are lifted
Putin says Russia won't supply diesel to global markets until sanctions are lifted
Image for Putin says Western companies could get their Russian assets back if things go well
Putin says Western companies could get their Russian assets back if things go well
Image for Ukraine deploys FP-7 tactical ballistic missile in combat for first time, Zelenskiy says
Ukraine deploys FP-7 tactical ballistic missile in combat for first time, Zelenskiy says
Image for Exclusive-BAE weighs bid for Robin Radar in possible $2.3 billion deal, sources say
Exclusive-BAE weighs bid for Robin Radar in possible $2.3 billion deal, sources say
Image for Sanofi, Regeneron expand tie-up with $8 billion drug-development deal, settle legal dispute
Sanofi, Regeneron expand tie-up with $8 billion drug-development deal, settle legal dispute
Image for Oil prices rise $3 after China suspends fuel exports
Oil prices rise $3 after China suspends fuel exports
Image for Yields fall after US 10-year hits highest since 2002; stocks, euro also decline
Yields fall after US 10-year hits highest since 2002; stocks, euro also decline
View All Finance Posts