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Finance

Airtel Africa's mobile money arm to file for London IPO

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

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Airtel Africa's Mobile Money Arm to File for London IPO in 2026, Targeting $9B

Airtel Money's London IPO Plans and Market Impact

Announcement of IPO Filing

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Airtel Money, the mobile money arm of Airtel Africa, announced on Wednesday that it intends to file for an initial public offering in London.

Timeline and Delay of IPO

Original Schedule

The company had originally targeted a listing in the first half of 2026 but delayed it in May to the second half, citing unfavourable market conditions tied to the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran. 

Significance for London Market

Boost for London Listings

The listing will give London one of its largest offerings this year, a rare boost for a market that has faced a prolonged slowdown in new listings and a steady stream of companies opting to list overseas or pursue alternative funding.

Valuation and Fundraising Goals

Target Valuation

Airtel Money is targeting a valuation of $8 billion to $9 billion in its planned London IPO and was looking to raise at least $800 million from investors, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing two people briefed on the plans. 

Upcoming Details

The company said it will disclose additional details of the offer, including the indicative price range and number of shares to be offered, in early October.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Nithyashree R B and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Key Takeaways

  • Airtel Money expects to launch one of London’s biggest IPOs of 2026, targeting $8–9 billion valuation and raising at least $800 million. (live.euronext.com)
  • The IPO was delayed from H1 to H2 2026 due to adverse market conditions linked to U.S.–Israeli war against Iran, reflecting ongoing geopolitical volatility. (live.euronext.com)
  • London’s IPO market, having suffered a weak Q1, is showing signs of recovery in H2, supported by regulatory reforms and improving issuance momentum. (ey.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Airtel Money planning its London IPO?
Airtel Money intends to file for its London IPO in the second half of 2026 after a delay from the original first-half target.
What valuation is Airtel Money targeting for its London IPO?
Airtel Money is targeting a valuation between $8 billion and $9 billion for its planned London IPO.
How much funding does Airtel Money aim to raise in the IPO?
Airtel Money is looking to raise at least $800 million from investors during its London IPO.
Why was Airtel Money's IPO delayed?
The IPO was delayed from the first half to the second half of 2026 due to unfavorable market conditions linked to the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran.
When will additional IPO details be available?
Airtel Money will disclose more details, including price range and share numbers, in early October.

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