Airtel Africa's Mobile Money Arm to File for London IPO in 2026, Targeting $9B

Airtel Money's London IPO Plans and Market Impact

Announcement of IPO Filing

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Airtel Money, the mobile money arm of Airtel Africa, announced on Wednesday that it intends to file for an initial public offering in London.

Timeline and Delay of IPO

Original Schedule

The company had originally targeted a listing in the first half of 2026 but delayed it in May to the second half, citing unfavourable market conditions tied to the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran.

Significance for London Market

Boost for London Listings

The listing will give London one of its largest offerings this year, a rare boost for a market that has faced a prolonged slowdown in new listings and a steady stream of companies opting to list overseas or pursue alternative funding.

Valuation and Fundraising Goals

Target Valuation

Airtel Money is targeting a valuation of $8 billion to $9 billion in its planned London IPO and was looking to raise at least $800 million from investors, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing two people briefed on the plans.

Upcoming Details

The company said it will disclose additional details of the offer, including the indicative price range and number of shares to be offered, in early October.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Nithyashree R B and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)