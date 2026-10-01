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Finance

Investors file UK lawsuit against social housing firm Home REIT

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

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Over 800 Investors Sue Home REIT in UK, Citing Misleading Financial Claims

Home REIT Faces Legal and Regulatory Scrutiny Over Social Housing Claims

By Kirstin Ridley

Investors Allege Misleading Financial Representations

LONDON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - More than 800 investors are suing London-listed Home REIT alleging they were misled about the security of the social housing company's rental income, its financial strength and its stated social impact, their lawyer said on Thursday.

Details of the Lawsuit and Company Response

Home REIT, which also faces a £300 million ($396 million) fraud and bribery investigation, declined to comment on the £120 million-plus lawsuit which law firm Harcus Parker said was lodged at London's High Court on Wednesday.

"The company cannot comment any further at this stage and a further announcement will be made at the appropriate time," it said in a statement.

Law Firm's Statement on Investor Claims

"Home REIT was presented to investors as offering financial returns while helping to tackle homelessness," Harcus Parker partner Nate Barber said.

"Our case is that what investors were told did not reflect the reality," Barber added.

Background: Share Price Plunge and Allegations

Home REIT's share price plunged in 2022 after activist Viceroy Research raised concerns about its tenants, rental income, property transactions and valuation. 

Home REIT, whose shares were suspended for three years, said at the time that the allegations were "without substance".

Company Fundraising and Portfolio Developments

The company raised more than £850 million in three years, promising to buy property that would be let to publicly funded charities and community groups to house vulnerable people, while producing rental income.

Its property portfolio has since been sold and its four wholly-owned subsidiaries are in liquidation. Home REIT says on its website that it is in a managed wind-down.

Regulatory Investigations and Future Outlook

In April, its listing was restored and properties sold. It has forecast significant costs defending the company and former directors from potential shareholder-related litigation.  

Serious Fraud Office and Financial Conduct Authority Actions

The UK Serious Fraud Office opened an investigation into suspected fraud and bribery in January and six people were arrested in Britain and Italy. The Financial Conduct Authority opened an investigation in 2024, the company has said.

($1 = 0.7568 pounds) 

(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • Investors allege Home REIT misrepresented the safety of its rental income, financial health, and claimed social benefits, in a lawsuit filed on Sept 30, 2026 for over £120 million.(cityam.com)
  • Home REIT faces a £300 million fraud and bribery investigation by the SFO and arrests in Britain and Italy, and its shares only resumed trading in April 2026 after a three‑year suspension.(en.wikipedia.org)
  • The company’s downfall traces back to 2022 when short‑seller Viceroy Research raised concerns over valuations, tenant quality, and rents, triggering a share‑price collapse and eventual suspension.(euronews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are investors suing Home REIT?
Investors allege that they were misled about the security of Home REIT's rental income, its financial strength, and its social impact.
How much is the lawsuit against Home REIT?
The lawsuit is worth over £120 million and has been lodged at London's High Court.
What investigations are ongoing into Home REIT?
Home REIT faces a £300 million fraud and bribery investigation by the Serious Fraud Office and a Financial Conduct Authority investigation.
What happened to Home REIT's property portfolio?
Home REIT's property portfolio has been sold, and its four wholly-owned subsidiaries are now in liquidation.
Has Home REIT responded to the lawsuit?
Home REIT declined to comment on the lawsuit and said further announcements would be made when appropriate.

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